Friday, August 8, 2025

Report: Steve Bannon to Challenge JD Vance for GOP Nomination in 2028 Election

'Vance is not tough enough to run in 2028...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Vice President JD Vance is widely assumed to be the heir apparent to lead the Republican Party and run for president in 2028. However, MAGA leader Steve Bannon is planning to challenge Vance, according to the Daily Mail.

“Love him… but Vance is not tough enough to run in 2028,’ an unnamed source close to Bannon told the Daily Mail.

Bannon is known for pushing a more populist brand of politics that emphasizes protecting American workers and industries. Bannon is also highly critical of the tech industry and its push to flood the country with cheap tech labor.

Vance, on the other hand, is close with the financial side of Silicon Valley. Billionaire Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal and Palantir Technologies, bankrolled Vance’s run for U.S. Senate, and Vance has called Thiel his “mentor.”

However, both have one thing in common: They’re connected to deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Vance is linked to Epstein primarily through Thiel. The two were business partners.

“In 2015 and 2016, Mr. Epstein put $40 million into two funds managed by Valar Ventures, a New York firm that was co-founded by Mr. Thiel. Today that investment is worth nearly $170 million,” the Times reported in June, citing a confidential financial analysis of Epstein’s estate.

Bannon, for his part, has more direct ties to Epstein. Epstein had two framed photos of Bannon in his Manhattan mansion, including a selfie of the two. Bannon interviewed Epstein in 2019 and purportedly has hours of unaired footage.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Woodward Emerges from Woodwork to Smear ‘Pathetic’ Trump, Issue Veiled Threat
Next article
Poll: 69% of Ukrainians Want Negotiated End to War ASAP

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com