Report: Secret Service Agent Made Porn Videos w/ OnlyFans Star

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A married Secret Service agent has been having an affair with an OnlyFans star and making pornographic videos with her, according to reporting from investigative journalist Susan Crabtree.

The agent, Michael Foy, reportedly works on former President Joe Biden’s security detail. The OnlyFans creator he’s allegedly having an affair with Brittney Jones, who’s also accused NFL star Stefon Diggs of having an affair with her while he was in a relationship with rapper Cardi B.

.@RCPolitics SECRET SERVICE EXCLUSIVE: ONLYFANS CREATOR POSTS WHAT APPEARS TO BE A SECRET SERVICE AGENT'S ID ON SOCIAL MEDIA, ALLEGES HE'S LIVING A "DOUBLE LIFE" A woman identified as Brittney Jones this weekend posted on Facebook and her BritneyJonesxx Instagram account what… pic.twitter.com/htzsXpwHpP — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) April 19, 2026

Jones posted several videos of her with Agent Foy, as well as a picture of his Secret Service credentials.

“My boyfriend lives a double life,” Jones reportedly wrote on Facebook. “Guarding the president by day [sic] then making adult videos with me by night. We see you Hannah Montana lol.”

In another video, Jones wrote the caption: “When your boyfriend works for the Secret Service,” in a salacious video of her stroking a spear.

The Secret Service has yet to publicly comment on the matter, which marks the latest in a series of public embarrassments for the agency.

Earlier this month, for instance, ABC News revealed that a Secret Service trainee was arrested for spying on his roommate, also an agent-in-training, with a hidden camera.

Before that, a Secret Service agent protecting former First Lady Jill Biden shot himself in the buttocks last month at the Philadelphia International Airport.

And earlier in the month, Crabtree reported that agent Myosoty Perez, who is a lesbian, has been suspended and is under investigation for marrying a foreign national—possibly an illegal immigrant—without declaring it. Perez was one of the agents responsible for nearly getting President Donald Trump killed at his July 13, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In January, journalist James O’Keefe published a shocking report about how a Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s security detail leaked details about his travels to one of O’Keefe’s undercover reporters.

Also in January, a Secret Service recruit shot and killed a 16-year-old in Tamarac, Florida. The 16-year-old victim was identified as Orlando Wedderburn. A woman was also grazed. The Secret Service recruit, for his part, is claiming self-defense.

According to Crabtree, Secret Service Director Sean Curran is receiving internal criticism for not doing enough to eliminate the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies, which were implemented starting in the Obama era.

Meanwhile, the agency is looking to hire 4,000 new employees by 2028.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.