Report: Psych Hospital Knew Trans Terrorist Fantasized about School Shooting

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Tennessee Star published yet another bombshell report Wednesday on Nashville mass shooter Audrey Hale, this one revealing that Hale told healthcare workers at Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital about “thoughts of killing Dad in and struggles with mental health.”

Additionally, Hale told psych workers about “recent thoughts of going into a school and shooting a bunch of people,” according to The Star, which cited an internal police report that described documents seized from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Hale began receiving treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on April 23, 2001, when the shooter was just six years old.

The Star’s latest scoop shows that Nashville police may be investigating whether Hale confided to a VUMC staff member about violent fantasies.

That theory was also proffered earlier this month by Nashville radio host Brian Wilson.

“The ongoing [MNPD] investigation [into the Covenant killings] apparently focuses on the shooter’s therapist,” Wilson reportedly said.

“Metro Nashville Police Department is remaining silent on this, but sources familiar with the investigation confirm that search warrants were run on the home and office of the therapist in an effort to obtain notes of the therapy sessions with the Covenant School shooter,” he added.

“One source says detectives have evidence that the shooter told the therapist about fantasies that involved, among other things, killing her parents and carrying out a school shooting of some kind.”

The Star reportedly knows the identity of Hale’s healthcare providers, but has declined to publish that information on privacy grounds. One of the psychiatrists reportedly closed her practice just 86 days prior to Hale’s murderous March 27, 2023, attack.

Hale, a 28-year-old woman who was identifying as a man at the time of the mass shooting, gunned down three Christian children and three adults before being killed by law enforcement. In the subsequent investigation, officials discovered the manifesto in Hale’s apartment.

Public interest and concern over what drove the trans mass shooter’s rage has led to intensified calls for the release of the manifesto, which reveals in chilling details what Hale had planned.

