Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Psychologist Didn’t Report Trans Shooter’s Violent Fantasies, Closed Shop Days before Attack

'Search warrants were run on the home and office of the therapist in an effort to obtain notes of the therapy sessions with the Covenant School shooter...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Nashville mass shooting
In this screen grab from surveillance video tweeted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Audrey Elizabeth Hale points an assault-style weapon inside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Tennessee Star reported Sunday that a psychologist for Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale failed to report the transgender killer’s murder fantasies to law enforcement—a legal and ethical violation.

Furthermore, the psychologist, whom the Star didn’t name, closed her practice just 86 days prior to Hale’s murderous March 27, 2023, attack at the Covenant School, where she killed three 9-year-old children and three adult staff members.

According to the Star, the psychologist’s alleged failure in her duty to warn was first reported on 99.7 WTN’s Brian Wilson radio show on Friday.

“The ongoing [MNPD] investigation [into the Covenant killings] apparently focuses on the shooter’s therapist,” Wilson reportedly said.

“Metro Nashville Police Department is remaining silent on this, but sources familiar with the investigation confirm that search warrants were run on the home and office of the therapist in an effort to obtain notes of the therapy sessions with the Covenant School shooter,” he added.

“One source says detectives have evidence that the shooter told the therapist about fantasies that involved, among other things, killing her parents and carrying out a school shooting of some kind.”

The Star and its editor-in-chief, Michael Patrick Leahy, are plaintiffs in the lawsuit seeking to compel the full release of Hale’s “manifesto.”

The first three pages the purported manifesto was leaked to conservative broadcaster Steven Crowder last November. The Nashville Police Department reportedly suspended seven detectives over the leak.

Hale, a 28-year-old woman who was identifying as a man at the time of the mass shooting, gunned down three Christian children and three adults in March before being killed by law enforcement. In the subsequent investigation, officials discovered the manifesto in Hale’s apartment.

Public interest and concern over what drove the trans mass shooter’s rage has led to intensified calls for the release of the manifesto, which reportedly reveals in chilling details what Hale had planned.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Previous article
Democrats ‘Biden-Proof’ Campaigns amid Potential 2024 Defeat, Tanking Polls
Next article
Hunter’s ‘Sugar’ Niece Slams Biden Family for ‘Taking Advantage’ of Her Dad  

