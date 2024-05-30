Report: Notorious J6 Cop Now Providing Private Security for Rep. Swalwell

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was one of the poster boys of the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, has launched a private security firm whose clients include Rep. Eric Swalwell, according to The Daily Beast.

Citing Federal Election Commission records, The Daily Beast reported Thursday that Swalwell paid nearly $50,000 between August and February to Lower West Terrace LLC, a venture launched by Fanone and bearing the name of one of the Capitol building’s entrances.

Swalwell is the member of Congress who committed to the congressional record Fanone’s dishonest account of the injuries he sustained during the election deniers’ bloody assault on the seat of government. Fanone claimed that protestors swarmed him on the lower west terrace, tased him until he suffered cardiac arrest, and pummeled him into unconsciousness.

Reporters such as Julie Kelly later cast doubt on Fanone’s claims.

“Fanone was well enough on the evening of January 6 to call CNN and complain about its news coverage or that he sat for a lengthy interview with a Washington Post reporter a few days later,” Kelly wrote in October 2022, in an article detailing a racial discrimination lawsuit Fanone was involved in.

“He saved my life,” Swalwell reportedly said of Fanone’s actions on Jan. 6. “When someone threatens to murder your kids, which happens a lot with me, having someone you know and trust to protect you and your family is kind of a free-for.”

While praising Fanone, Swalwell was reportedly quick to deny that the former MPD officer personally guarded him.

“Swalwell declined to provide more specific details on those points, and Fanone and his team were more reticent still,” The Daily Beast reported. “Fanone would not confirm Swalwell’s assertion that the company has served other political groups.”

Along with providing private security, Fanone has been seen earlier this week outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump is facing trial. That campaign event also featured actor Robert De Niro and former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.