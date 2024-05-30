Quantcast
Mexican Charged w/ Importing Suicide Drugs

'Alejandro was known as ‘Seller A’ on the popular suicide assistance website...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - A migrant who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico to the U.S. works their way through and over concertina wire and box car barriers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Abbott is expected to sign into law sweeping new powers that allow police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and gives local judges authority to order them to leave the country.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department announced Thursday that a Mexican resident has been charged for illegally importing the drug Pentobarbital, which is used to commit suicide.

Daniel Gonzalez-Munguia, 40, of Puebla, Mexico, was initially arrested in 2021 for his alleged importation scheme. The DOJ said Thursday that a federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted Gonzalez-Munguia on more counts, including  importing and distributing a controlled substance.  The charges in the indictment are punishable by up to 60 years in federal prison.

According to the indictment and a criminal complaint previously filed in the case, Gonzalez-Munguia operated an online drug business to facilitate the sale and distribution of Pentobarbital throughout the world.

“Law enforcement located numerous mail parcels that appear to have been shipped out of Mexico by Gonzalez-Munguia.  Authorities in the U.S. and several foreign countries conducted well-being checks and recovered pentobarbital from numerous individuals who admitted to being despondent and ordering the suicide drug online via email addresses operated by Gonzalez-Munguia,” the DOJ said in a Thursday press release.

“Law enforcement offered assistance to these individuals.  In other instances, individuals who purchased Pentobarbital via the email addresses were later found to be deceased, including individuals in Illinois and several other states and countries.”

The criminal complaint against Gonzalez-Munguia was written in 2016. It’s not clear why it took so long for him to be indicted on the new charges.

Law enforcement’s investigation included Homeland Security, as well as agencies in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

According to online researcher BX, Gonzalez-Munguia sold drugs on an online suicide forum that’s linked to another, separate forum for “incels,” or “involuntary celibates”—a term used to describe young men who can’t attract romantic partners.

“Alejandro was known as ‘Seller A’ on the popular suicide assistance website founded by Lamarcus Small, who also owns the world’s largest incel website (@ IncelsCo),” she said. “Alejandro was a prolific and well-known seller of Nembutol, with many advertisements of his services easily searchable on Small’s website.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

