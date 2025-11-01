Report: Jeffrey Epstein Facilitated Covert Communications between Israel and Russia

(José Niño, Headline USA) According to a report by Drop Site News, leaked emails reveal that deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein served as a crucial diplomatic intermediary between Israel and the Kremlin, facilitating a backchannel aimed at ending the Syrian civil war on terms favorable to Israeli security interests.

The correspondence, exchanged between 2013 and 2016, reveals Epstein’s successful efforts to secure a private meeting between then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a Russian-brokered end to the conflict and the potential removal of then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Epstein proved invaluable to Barak, who had served as head of intelligence and defense minister throughout his career. He shared intelligence from Russian elite circles, provided insights on Putin’s interlocutors in Europe and the U.S., and even advised Barak on engaging with the Mossad. Barak, fresh from his role as Israeli defense minister, built a portfolio of global investments and business relationships with Epstein’s help.

🔗 Jeffrey Epstein and the Mossad: How The Sex-Trafficker Helped Israel Build a Backchannel to Russia Amid Syrian Civil Warhttps://t.co/3SdaBNBnjw — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 31, 2025

On Feb. 21, 2014, Epstein wrote to Barak, “with civil unrest exploding in ukraine syria, somolia [sic], libya, and the desperation of those in power, isn’t this perfect for you.” Barak replied: “You’re right [in] a way. But not simple to transform it into a cash flow.”

The efforts provided cover for covert diplomacy on behalf of the Israeli government. Together, Barak and Epstein sought to pressure the Obama administration to either intervene directly in the Syrian war or make concessions to the Kremlin in exchange for Assad’s exit. In their exchanges, Epstein expressed frustration at the Obama administration’s failures to contain Iran.

Despite securing a Putin meeting in summer 2013, they failed to convince Russia to support Assad’s ouster, though their negotiations helped set the stage for U.S.-Russia cooperation on disarming Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal months later.

The key to Barak’s backchannel was his relationship with Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian-Israeli oligarch who owned the Renova Group. Barak became a strategic consultant to Renova, earning a $1 million advance and $1 million quarterly retainer while enhancing his access to Russian power brokers.

Epstein kept close tabs on negotiations, advising on May 9, 2013: “I think you should let Putin know you will be in Moscow. See if he wants private time.”

Before meeting Putin, Barak and Epstein attempted to shape media narratives. Barak drafted an op-ed titled “The Kremlin Holds the Keys,” arguing Assad’s regime had lost legitimacy and Russia should lead negotiations for a swift end to the war. Dropsite News noted that the piece was rejected by The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal before being published in The Telegraph.

On May 22, 2013, Epstein informed Barak he’d rejected an invitation to meet Putin at an economic forum: “Putin asked that i meet him in st petersburg…i told him no. If he wants to meet he will need to set aside real time and privacy.”

Barak’s meeting with Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2013 was not logged on official calendars. On June 24, Barak confirmed to Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov that “the two messages were conveyed yesterday night fully and accurately to the top players.”

After the August 2013 chemical weapons attack in Ghouta, Syria, Epstein pushed Barak to leverage the crisis for strikes against Iran. “Hopefully someone suggests getting authorization now for Iran. the congress would do it,” Epstein wrote.

In 2015, as the Iran nuclear deal approached, Barak again used Epstein’s connections to access Russian officials at SPIEF. Epstein wrote: “I suggest you send him [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov] a note that states that you think Putin and his advisors would benefit from spending some time with Jeffrey to discuss markets currency and the financial system…and that I am not political.”

After the 2015 forum, Barak messaged Epstein: “Thx for setting the whole thing together.”

The leaked emails come from materials released by hackers known as Handala. Barak did not respond to requests for comment. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell during the first Trump administration.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino