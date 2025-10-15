Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Report: Jan. 6 Committee Scraped 30 Million Lines of Phone Data, Provided Them to FBI

'The cache was offered to the bureau on the eve of the 2024 presidential election as evidence without requiring a warrant...'

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Democrat-controlled Jan. 6 Commission collected a whopping 30 million lines of phone data as part of its investigation into the conservatives who challenged the 2020 election, and provided that information to the FBI, according to a new report from Just the News.

“The mountainous collection of phone records were revealed to the FBI led by Chris Wray in late 2023 by former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a GOP member on the Democrat-run House Jan. 6 select committee,” Just the News reported Tuesday, citing an FBI document that reporter John Solomon reviewed.

“The cache was offered to the bureau on the eve of the 2024 presidential election as evidence without requiring a warrant.”

According to Just the News, the phone data had been collected by former Virginia GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman, who was a staffer on the Capitol riot committee. Riggleman also reportedly helped Hunter Biden’s legal team in its efforts to cast doubt on the laptop belonging to Joe Biden’s son.

It’s already public knowledge that the Jan. 6 Commission subpoenaed phone data as part of its investigation. But the amount of data wasn’t known until Just the News’s bombshell.

The FBI document cited by Just the News, which isn’t public, said that Riggleman was able to get so much phone data because he “had a contact and was able to obtain toll information including for White House root or switchboard numbers via congressional subpoena.”

“Kinzinger noted that he (Kinzinger) did not conduct the analysis himself but that Riggleman had identified certain telephone connections between numbers identified as being associated with the White House and certain individuals,” the memo reportedly said.

“Kinzinger indicated that Riggleman may have never received direction on what to do with the toll data, which included approximately 30 million lines of data,” the FBI memo reportedly added. “Kinzinger believed it was in an electronic format but did not know if it was the original subpoena returns.”

It’s unclear whether the FBI ever made use of the phone data. According to Just the News, the agent who interviewed Kinzinger said that “she would contact Kinzinger if any additional information was requested.”

The revelations about the phone data comes on the heels of news former Special Counsel Jack Smith secretly spied on the communications of at least nine GOP lawmakers as part of the so-called Arctic Frost probe into President Donald Trump and the events of Jan. 6.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

