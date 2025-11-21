Report: FBI Police Are Guarding Epstein Files Storage Facility in Response to ‘Threats’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In 1971, a group of political activists known as the Citizens’ Commission to Investigate the FBI broke into a bureau office and stole a trove of records exposing illegal government surveillance.

The FBI apparently wants to prevent a similar event from happening again. Bloomberg reported Friday that the bureau has deployed its uniformed police officers to guard the complex where the files on deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein are being held.

According to Bloomberg, the FBI police were sent to the Central Records Complex in Winchester, Virginia, in response to online chatter about citizens possibly getting ambitious and burgling them.

NEW FOIA Files newsletter is out! A scooplet! FBI Deploys Police to Guard Facility Where Epstein Files Are Storedhttps://t.co/40DZZ4mrMe — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 21, 2025

The development stems from Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, saying on NewsNation that FBI Director Kashyap Patel was leading a “coverup” and scrubbing “Republican names” from the files.

In response to Mark’s comments, users on the social media site Reddit called for a protest outside of the complex, according to Bloomberg. Another commenter reportedly suggested a break-in instead of a protest.

“At what point do we go from protesting to the next logical progression?” the user said, according to Bloomberg.

“The bureau interpreted the comments as potentially threatening and took action. The FBI sent its uniformed police officers to the Central Records Complex to guard the facility,” Bloomberg reported, citing two anonymous sources. “The officers, who normally patrol the FBI’s headquarters in Washington, were also assigned to protect top officials and staff at the Virginia facility.”

Democrats have been accusing Patel and others in the Trump administration of covering up the Epstein files for months. Patel hasn’t helped matters by flip-flopping on the issue. Before he was appointed FBI director, he frequently called for the release of the Epstein “client list,” but now says that such a list doesn’t exist, while also saying that court orders are preventing him from releasing other documents.

In today’s hearing, I told FBI Director Kash Patel that we know FBI still has unreleased documents which contain 20 names of rich and politically connected men who Epstein trafficked girls and young women to. FBI needs to release the Epstein files and investigate these men. pic.twitter.com/xe2Fy9s2Ow — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 17, 2025

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.