Friday, November 21, 2025

Report: FBI Police Are Guarding Epstein Files Storage Facility in Response to ‘Threats’

'At what point do we go from protesting to the next logical progression?'

Posted by Ken Silva
Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In 1971, a group of political activists known as the Citizens’ Commission to Investigate the FBI broke into a bureau office and stole a trove of records exposing illegal government surveillance.

The FBI apparently wants to prevent a similar event from happening again. Bloomberg reported Friday that the bureau has deployed its uniformed police officers to guard the complex where the files on deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein are being held.

According to Bloomberg, the FBI police were sent to the Central Records Complex in Winchester, Virginia, in response to online chatter about citizens possibly getting ambitious and burgling them.

The development stems from Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, saying on NewsNation that FBI Director Kashyap Patel was leading a “coverup” and scrubbing “Republican names” from the files.

In response to Mark’s comments, users on the social media site Reddit called for a protest outside of the complex, according to Bloomberg. Another commenter reportedly suggested a break-in instead of a protest.

“At what point do we go from protesting to the next logical progression?” the user said, according to Bloomberg.

“The bureau interpreted the comments as potentially threatening and took action. The FBI sent its uniformed police officers to the Central Records Complex to guard the facility,” Bloomberg reported, citing two anonymous sources. “The officers, who normally patrol the FBI’s headquarters in Washington, were also assigned to protect top officials and staff at the Virginia facility.”

Democrats have been accusing Patel and others in the Trump administration of covering up the Epstein files for months. Patel hasn’t helped matters by flip-flopping on the issue. Before he was appointed FBI director, he frequently called for the release of the Epstein “client list,” but now says that such a list doesn’t exist, while also saying that court orders are preventing him from releasing other documents.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Israel Receives 1,000th Aircraft Carrying US Military Supplies Since October 7, 2023
Next article
Federal Judge Orders Halt to National Guard Deployment in DC

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com