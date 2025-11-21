Friday, November 21, 2025

Federal Judge Orders Halt to National Guard Deployment in DC

Posted by Headline USA Editor
U.S. Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard National Guard stand in formation, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Hand)
U.S. Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard National Guard stand in formation, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Hand)

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square)  A federal judge in the District of Columbia ordered the Trump administration to end its deployment of the National Guard in the nation’s capital. 

Judge Jia Cobb said the administration’s deployment of National Guard violates the Constitution. She also said the military force illegally overrides the local leaders authority to oversee law enforcement. 

“The District may not be a sovereign like a state is, but it can nevertheless exercise delegated sovereign powers and is therefore injured by being unlawfully deprived of those powers,” Cobb wrote in a court order. 

On Aug. 11, President Trump ordered the National Guard to be deployed in order to deter crime in the District of Columbia. National guard units from South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, West Virginia, Georgia and Alabama joined efforts to deter crime in the capital. 

“The Court concludes that Plaintiff is suffering an irreparable harm to its sovereign powers under the Home Rule Act, which are being usurped by Defendants’ unlawful actions,” Cobb wrote. 

The Home Rule Act allows local government officials to maintain control over law enforcement in order to deter crime and protect public safety. 

On Oct. 31, Trump extended the order keeping the National Guard in the district until Feb. 28, 2026. 

Cobb gave the Trump administration until Dec. 11 to appeal the ruling. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: FBI Police Are Guarding Epstein Files Storage Facility in Response to ‘Threats’
Next article
Report Links Minnesota Welfare Fraud to Terrorist Funding

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com