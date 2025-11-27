Thursday, November 27, 2025

Report: FBI Agents Received At Least $851K in Overtime Pay for Redacting Epstein Files

'For hours, agents sit at banks of computers, using editing software to identify redactions required under federal laws,..'

Posted by Ken Silva
Prince Harry
A heavily redacted declaration by Catrina Pavlov Keenan is photographed Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as newly released court documents shed no fresh light on the circumstances under which Prince Harry entered the United States. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI agents reportedly worked around the clock in March to redact information for impending publication of what’s popularly known as the “Epstein files”—the trove of bureau documents related to deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and his criminal activities.

 “FBI agents are working around the clock—some in 12-hour overnight shifts—on a frenzied mission this week,” CNN reported at the time.

“For hours, agents sit at banks of computers, using editing software to identify redactions required under federal laws, including the Privacy Act. The material also includes video.”

Those agents were apparently paid well for their work. According to Bloomberg, they received $851,344 in overtime for working on the Epstein files between March 17 and March 22.

Eight months later, the FBI still hasn’t released its files on Epstein, which should span from the 1990s or 2000s all the way until when he was found dead in a prison cell in August 2019. Most of the recent Epstein revelations—including his “birthday book,” a ledger indicating he paid women or girls to massage Prince Andrew, and emails showing his Israeli intelligence links—have come from his private estate or hacked emails, and not the government.

Some of the files may never see the light of day. President Donald Trump signed a bill to release the files last week, but that legislation reportedly allows some records “to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy.”

Meanwhile, the FBI has police officers guarding the complex where the files are being held—likely in electronic form. According to Bloomberg, the FBI police were sent to the Central Records Complex in Winchester, Virginia, in response to online chatter about citizens possibly getting ambitious and burgling them.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that users on the social media site Reddit had called for a protest outside of the complex, according to Bloomberg. Another commenter reportedly suggested a break-in instead of a protest.

“At what point do we go from protesting to the next logical progression?” the user said, according to Bloomberg.

“The bureau interpreted the comments as potentially threatening and took action. The FBI sent its uniformed police officers to the Central Records Complex to guard the facility,” Bloomberg reported, citing two anonymous sources. “The officers, who normally patrol the FBI’s headquarters in Washington, were also assigned to protect top officials and staff at the Virginia facility.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Trump Administration Granted Asylum to National Guard Shooter
Next article
National Guard Shooter, Who Worked in CIA ‘Death Squad,’ Criminally Charged

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com