Report: Ex-FBI Director James Comey to be Indicted for Perjury

Posted by Ken Silva
James Comey
Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian reported Wednesday that Obama-era FBI Director James Comey is going to be indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia.

“The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear, but the sources believe that at least one element of the indictment—if it goes forward–will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020, about whether he authorized a leak of information,” Dilanian said on Twitter/X.

Dilanian was likely referencing the allegations that Comey authorized the leak of information to news media ahead of the 2016 election. The DOJ Inspector General reportedly found that Comey asked his friend to  share the contents of a memo with the New York Times to pressure the DOJ to investigate his conversations with President Donald Trump.

The DOJ declined to prosecute Comey over the leak in 2019, but his alleged 2020 perjury opens him up to new legal liability. There is a five-year statute of limitations for perjury, meaning that Comey would have to be indicted by this Tuesday.

Fox News Digital reported in July that both Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan and are under investigation by the Justice Department for their roles in the politicized and fruitless Russiagate investigation, as well as for making false statements to Congress.

FBI Director Kashyap Patel is also reportedly running an investigation into whether there was a “grand conspiracy” between intelligence officials and Democratic politicians.

Patel’s FBI’s broader conspiracy case would allow a special prosecutor more time to connect recent alleged crimes to older events, treating them as part of a continuing conspiracy or racketeering operation. The probe could also enable the empaneling of a grand jury outside Washington, D.C., where Trump has historically faced unfavorable juries. Florida, where overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred, is being considered as an alternative venue.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
