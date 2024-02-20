Report: CIA Chief and 2020 Election Interferer Now Endorsing Nikki Haley

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former CIA Director Michael Morrell—one of the 51 disgraced intelligence officials who called the Hunter Biden laptop story “Russian disinfo” ahead of the 2020 presidential election—is now endorsing virulent neocon and GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.

Journalists Lee Fang and Jack Poulson first reported Morrell’s endorsement Tuesday on Substack.

“Federal Election Commission records show that Morell, the former acting director of the Central Intelligence Agency, who served in senior intelligence roles under President Barack Obama and George W. Bush, gave the former South Carolina governor $1,000 in November,” they reported.

“Morell did not respond to a request for comment. We also asked whether he planned to formally endorse Ambassador Haley’s campaign through an opinion column, as he did for Hillary Clinton in August 2016.”

A Judiciary Committee report last year found that Morrell was not only one of the “Dirty 51” who downplayed the Hunter Biden laptop story—he was one of the principle organizers of that group.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, specifically noted last year two connections between the Bidens and Morrell, as well as between the Bidens and Nick Shapiro, a former adviser to another Obama-era CIA director, John Brennan.

“It seems to me that one of the key players here was Michael Morell, that he was one kind of coordinating this, working this together,” Jordan said last year.

Morrell joins a host of unsavory characters to endorse Haley, including Jeffrey Epstein’s former banker, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

Dimon reportedly endorsed Haley last November at a conference hosted by the New York Times’ DealBook franchise.

“Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley, too. Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump,” Dimon reportedly said.

Haley has presented herself as the GOP’s anti-populist candidate.

Among other positions, Haley has endorsed escalating U.S. involvement in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, removing caps on American corporations hiring foreign workers, and removing anonymity from the internet.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.