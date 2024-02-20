Quantcast
Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Secretary of State Warns Department Employees Against ‘Misgendering’

A person's 'innermost concept of self as masculine, feminine, a blend of both, or neither ... may or may not correspond with one’s sex assigned at birth...'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger
Antony Blinken
(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) With U.S. embassies worldwide fearing the outbreak of global warfare involving China, Russia, Iran, Hamas and a whole host of adversarial nations now part of the BRICS alliance, Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently drew a firm red line on one issue that he considered to be non-negotiable.

On Feb. 5, Blinken sent a diplomatic cable instructing State Department employees of the not to make assumptions about a person’s gender based on their appearance or name, the National Review reported.

Such problematic assumptions, according to Blinken, could be harmful and exclusionary.

In the cable, titled “Modeling DEIA: Gender Identity Best Practices,” he advised against even using common terms like mother/father, son/daughter and husband/wife.

Instead, it identified more appropriate language such as “everyone,” “folks,” “you all”  “parent,” “child,” and “spouse” or “partner.”

A person’s “innermost concept of self as masculine, feminine, a blend of both, or neither … may or may not correspond with one’s sex assigned at birth,” said the memo, which appeared to plagiarize its definition of gender identity directly from the far-left Human Rights Campaign.

After imposing a mandate last May that State Department employees include their preferred pronouns embedded in their email signatures, Blinken’s memo went on to suggest that those pronouns could include “she/her, he/him, they/them, and ze/zir.”

More than one set of pronouns, or all pronouns should be acceptable according to this policy, the memo noted.

The State Department said last year that it would offer counseling to anyone hurt or upset following an email glitch that temporarily sent the wrong pronouns to staff members.

Advancing identity politics in government has been a top priority for the Biden administration—often to the detriment of its policymaking and decision-making.

The first two executive orders Joe Biden signed as president were focused on “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government” and “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

