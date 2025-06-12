Report: Biden Administration Spied on Foreigners Who Visited w/ Elon Musk

(José Niño, Headline USA) Federal agencies under the Biden administration monitored foreign visitors to Elon Musk, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The Journal’s Tuesday report specifically revealed that, throughout 2022 and 2023, multiple U.S. government agencies monitored the movements of foreign nationals traveling to visit Musk at his properties.

The investigation, which included the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, focused on individuals from Eastern Europe and other regions who might have sought to influence the tech billionaire.

Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and holds top-secret security clearance, has been a prominent figure in both the business and political realms. He has unprecedented degrees of access to U.S. government officials and sensitive national security contracts.

The probe did not result in any criminal charges, and its current status remains unclear. The Journal’s article follows a December report from the New York Times, which reported that Musk is under three federal investigations related to alleged violation of security clearance regulations.

Officials from several agencies, including the FBI, were briefed on the investigation. The probe reflects broader concerns among federal officials about the potential for foreign actors to exert influence over high-profile business leaders who are closely tied to government operations.

Musk, born in South Africa and now a naturalized U.S. citizen, has built relationships with foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, since late 2022.

According to a 2022 report by Headline USA, former Deputy Assistant to the President & Senior Director for Europe and Russia Fiona Hill accused Musk of acting as a mouthpiece for Russian President Vladimir Putin by promoting a peace proposal that aligned with Russia’s interests in the Russo–Ukrainian War.

Staffers on Musk’s America PAC, which he launched to support President Trump’s re-election bid, and other campaign officials expressed concern about the number of foreign nationals in Musk’s orbit. These worries led to the implementation of more extensive vetting procedures for individuals involved in Musk’s political and business activities.

Despite the investigation, there have been no formal accusations or charges against Musk or his associates.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino