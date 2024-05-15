Quantcast
Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Taxpayers Foot the Bill as Gov. Hochul Heads to Italy and Ireland

'State funds will be used...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul / PHOTO: @GovKathyHochul via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Being New York’s governor certainly has its perks, especially when it comes to lavish trips, all funded by taxpayers. 

Just ask Gov. Kathy Hochul. This week, she’s off to Italy and Ireland for meetings and conferences on climate and the economy. 

First up, New York taxpayers are covering Hochul’s expenses for a 15-minute speech at the Vatican, where she’ll boast of her pro-climate policies, according to reports by the New York Post and Politico. 

Following her Vatican trip, she will join Pope Francis at a climate-related conference hosted by the Pontifical Academies of Science and Social Science. 

Seemingly making the most of her taxpayer-funded European trip, Hochul will then attend the 2024 Global Economic Summit in Ireland, running from May 20 to May 22. 

Though the governor’s office remains mum on the trip’s total cost, they confirm it falls under her official duties. 

“Governor Hochul is traveling on official business representing the State of New York in her official capacity as Governor, and therefore State funds will be used for official business,” a spokesperson told the Post. 

“Any costs outside normal reimbursable business expenses will be paid for by the Governor’s own personal funds,” the spokesperson claimed. 

Reportedly, Hochul’s last official trip was to Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7. 

In defense of her travels, the governor asserted that her goal is to “strengthen international connections that will create economic opportunities for New Yorkers and a cleaner future for the next generation.” 

She added, “From fighting the climate crisis to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, New York continues to lead the world with innovative solutions to global challenges.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
