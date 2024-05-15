Quantcast
Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Dishonest J6 Cop Defeated in Maryland Congressional Primary

'I don’t have any regrets...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - From left, Serena Liebengood, widow of U.S. Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Ex-Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn—who’s made numerous false statements about his role on Jan. 6, 2021, and who’s been the subject of domestic abuse allegations—was defeated Tuesday in his quest to become the next representative of Maryland’s third congressional district.

Dunn fell in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary to Maryland state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, who earned about 36% of the vote in a race with more than 20 other candidates. Dunn, who finished in second, won about 25% of the vote.

Dunn had heavy Democrat establishment backing heading into Tuesday, including from Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

However, his checkered background apparently caught up to him.

Last October, an investigation from Blaze Media showed how Dunn false statements about what the Oath Keepers did during Jan. 6. He made other dubious claims about what happened on Jan. 6, including that protestors called him the N-word and shouted numerous other slurs at him—claims for which no footage exists.

While Dunn’s J6 lies may not have upset his Democratic constituents, the backbreaker to his campaign was likely the damning details about his 2012 suspension from the Capitol Police.

Dunn’s 2012 suspension for mishandling his firearm had been in the media for months, but last week the startup liberal publication Punchbowl News published a police report from that incident. According to the police report, Dunn was in a November 2011 domestic dispute with his then-wife and stepson, in which he assaulted and pointed a gun at her. The police report also details allegations that he beat the stepson.

Dunn, for his part, blamed his loss on the “outside spending” that was supporting Elfreth.

According to NBC, United Democracy Project, a super PAC tied to the powerful pro-Israel American Israel Public Affairs Committee, spent more than $4 million to boost Elfreth.

“You look at the people that are funding UDP. There are a lot of big prominent MAGA donors, especially to Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Lauren Boebert and several others. … And those are just the facts,” Dunn said in an interview before Election Day. “I’ve been very outspoken about how I feel against the MAGA faction of the Republican Party, including their leader, and I don’t have any regrets.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

