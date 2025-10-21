Report: Alleged UnitedHealthcare Assassin Was Beaten Up by 7 Ladyboys in Bangkok

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published on Tuesday an investigation into Luigi Mangione, revealing new details about his adventures in Asia in the months before he allegedly assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione’s trip to Asia has been a subject of much speculation. He reportedly left around February, and many of his friends and family never saw him again until he turned up in the news. His mother reported him missing last November, weeks before he allegedly gunned down Thompson in the streets of New York City on Dec. 4.

According to the Times, Mangione traveled to Tokyo in February 2024 before hopping over to Thailand a month later. While there, he had some drunken escapades with two other Americans.

One of the more salacious details in the Times article was Mangione’s encounter with “ladyboys” in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Mangione recounted some wild nights he had spent out on the town. He lost his phone in a taxi at one point. On another night, he wrote, he had been beaten up by seven ‘ladyboys,’ a commonly used local term for transgender women that can be seen as derogatory,” the Times reported. “He attached a photo of his scratched-up arm.”

NYT has published excerpts of alleged assassin Luigi Mangione's journal, in which allegedly wrote: "What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention."

After those adventures, Mangione reportedly returned to Japan, eventually finding himself in an isolated retreat. After that, he flew to Mumbai, India, where he met a writer named Jash Dholani—someone who’s written about the “Unabomber,” terrorist Ted Kaczynski.

Dholani reportedly told the Times that he advocates “creative risk in pursuit of beauty” and is always clear that violence isn’t the answer.

In July 2024, Mangione returned to America, working in San Francisco and using a fake ID with an issue date of June 18, 2024. It’s around that time when he decided to commit an assassination, according to the Times piece, which obtained experts from his purported journal.

“I finally feel confident about what I will do,” he allegedly wrote in an entry in August. “The details are finally coming together. And I don’t feel any doubt about whether it’s right/justified. I’m glad — in a way — that I’ve procrastinated, bc it allowed me to learn more about UHC.”

In October, he reportedly set his sights on Thompson and UnitedHealthcare.

“This investor conference is a true windfall. It embodies everything wrong with our health system, and — most importantly — the message becomes self evident,” he wrote in the October entry.

“What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It’s targeted, precise and doesn’t risk innocents,” he added.The journal cited by the Times was allegedly found on Mangione’s person when he was arrested five days after the Thompson assassination.

Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges. Meanwhile, his lawyers are fighting to have some of the federal charges against him dropped.

In papers filed in Manhattan federal court earlier this month, the lawyers said prosecutors should also be prevented from using at trial his statements to law enforcement officers and his backpack where a gun and ammunition were found.

They said Mangione was not read his rights before he was questioned by law enforcement officers, adding that officers did not obtain a warrant before searching Mangione’s backpack.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.