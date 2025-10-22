Juvenile with 111 Arrests in 2 years Still Free in Charlotte

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) Catch and release, says a sergeant in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, “does not reduce crime in our community.”

To wit, included in the information released from police in North Carolina’s largest city was arrest history for a 15-year-old. Since August 2023, the juvenile has been arrested 111 times, with seven charges of stolen property, 45 charges of larceny from an auto, and 55 charges of auto theft.

“If that doesn’t make you furious at how broken our justice system is, you’re not paying attention,” said U.S. Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C.

The department released a third-quarter safety report “showcasing a substantial decline in crime citywide.” The report says crime overall is down 8% and violent offenses are down 20%.

Yet the city of just under 950,000 and its judicial policies got a black eye nationally in the aftermath of a stabbing death on a light rail train Aug. 22. Iryna Zarutska’s death fueled multiple probes, including from the state auditor that found the transit system was down 55% in armed security but up 211% in contract value.

The Police Department report summary highlights positive statistics before reaching the 12th paragraph, where Sgt. Todd Martin of the Southeast Service Area Crime Reduction Unit says, “We continue to see a troubling pattern: a disproportionate number of violent incidents and property crimes are being committed by individuals with extensive criminal histories – many of whom continue to cycle through the justice system without facing meaningful consequences. The cycle of catch and release does not reduce crime in our community.”

Violent crimes in Charlotte from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30 number 4,506. Zarutska’s death is one of 62 homicides. Those numbers for the same time period in 2024 were 5,622 and 82.

Charlotte has had increases in commercial burglaries (1,824, up from 1,751) and larcenies from automobiles (7,716, up from 7,697).

Deputy Chief Jackie Bryley, in the summary, says, “Patrol officers are the most visible part of our department. They are in our communities building relationships, deterring crime and providing services to our Charlotte residents. Every day, our officers intervene in disputes, stop crimes in progress and prevent violence without it ever making the news. The progress we’re making in reducing violent crime is the result of strong, ongoing teamwork and we remain committed to a safe Charlotte.”