Friday, November 17, 2023

House GOP Zeroes In on Biden Ally for Alleged Multi-Million Dollar ‘Debt’ Relief Payment

'It's time that Americans learn the truth about Kevin Morris's monetary contributions to the Biden family business dealings...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) As the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden gains momentum, GOP committee leaders have turned their focus towards Hollywood agent Kevin Morris, a longstanding friend of Hunter Biden.  

Reports suggest Morris played a pivotal role in assisting the first son in settling his hefty IRS debt and penalties.

In a pointed move, Reps. James Comer, R-Ky; Jason Smith, R- Mo; and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio penned a letter on Nov. 15, summoning Morris for a transcribed interview, citing Morris’s ties to the embattled Biden family. 

“The Committees have identified you as possessing information relevant to our investigation and seek your testimony regarding these and related topics,” the three-page letter read.

“Both public reporting and evidence reviewed by the Committees suggest that you have personally lent money to, or otherwise satisfied debts on behalf of, Hunter Biden,” the lawmakers stated. 

According to CBS News, Morris — known for his ties to the animated series South Park, his authorship of two novels and a Tony award — reportedly extended a sum exceeding $2 million to aid Hunter Biden in alleviating his mounting financial obligations.

Oversight Committee Chairman Comer expressed apprehension regarding the alleged large payment. “It sure seems that the Bidens get a lot of ‘loans’ that raise many questions,” he said in statement. “These ‘loans’ have occurred both during Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and presidency, which raise serious ethical concerns.”

 

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Smith echoed Comer’s sentiments in response to the purported loans. 

“Both public reporting and evidence reviewed by the Committees suggest that Kevin Morris had an expansive role as a financier, confidant, and would-be avenger for Hunter Biden,” Smith said. “It’s time that Americans learn the truth about Kevin Morris’s monetary contributions to the Biden family business dealings.” 

CBS further reported on Morris’s involvement in Hunter’s legal troubles, including attending meetings with Biden’s attorneys. Morris even allegedly led a forensic analysis regarding the contentious the Hunter laptop’s public disclosure.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
