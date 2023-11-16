House GOP Zeroes In on Biden Ally for Alleged Multi-Million Dollar ‘Debt’ Relief Payment

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden gains momentum, GOP committee leaders have turned their focus towards Hollywood agent Kevin Morris, a longstanding friend of Hunter Biden.

Reports suggest Morris played a pivotal role in assisting the first son in settling his hefty IRS debt and penalties.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We are calling on Kevin Morris to appear for a transcribed interview. Kevin Morris is a Hollywood lawyer and Democrat donor who reportedly lent millions of dollars to Hunter Biden to help him pay back taxes and pay off his legal bills and China debt.… pic.twitter.com/SfvW2IHdqH — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 15, 2023

In a pointed move, Reps. James Comer, R-Ky; Jason Smith, R- Mo; and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio penned a letter on Nov. 15, summoning Morris for a transcribed interview, citing Morris’s ties to the embattled Biden family.

“The Committees have identified you as possessing information relevant to our investigation and seek your testimony regarding these and related topics,” the three-page letter read.

“Both public reporting and evidence reviewed by the Committees suggest that you have personally lent money to, or otherwise satisfied debts on behalf of, Hunter Biden,” the lawmakers stated.

According to CBS News, Morris — known for his ties to the animated series South Park, his authorship of two novels and a Tony award — reportedly extended a sum exceeding $2 million to aid Hunter Biden in alleviating his mounting financial obligations.

Oversight Committee Chairman Comer expressed apprehension regarding the alleged large payment. “It sure seems that the Bidens get a lot of ‘loans’ that raise many questions,” he said in statement. “These ‘loans’ have occurred both during Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and presidency, which raise serious ethical concerns.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 As part of the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, I am calling on Kevin Morris to appear for a transcribed interview. Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s Hollywood lawyer, reportedly has lent the President’s son millions of dollars to help him pay back taxes. pic.twitter.com/aNu6bjVBf8 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 15, 2023

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Smith echoed Comer’s sentiments in response to the purported loans.

“Both public reporting and evidence reviewed by the Committees suggest that Kevin Morris had an expansive role as a financier, confidant, and would-be avenger for Hunter Biden,” Smith said. “It’s time that Americans learn the truth about Kevin Morris’s monetary contributions to the Biden family business dealings.”

CBS further reported on Morris’s involvement in Hunter’s legal troubles, including attending meetings with Biden’s attorneys. Morris even allegedly led a forensic analysis regarding the contentious the Hunter laptop’s public disclosure.