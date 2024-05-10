Quantcast
Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Her Ex-Staffers of Sabotage

'She's clearly unwell and I hope she gets help...'

Nancy Mace
Rep. Nancy Mace / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, accused her former staffers of trying to sabotage her in a bombshell interview with the Daily Mail.

“Mace, 46, says the departed staffers mismanaged $1 million, hacked her phone, spied on medical records, and even submerged electronic devices in water and deleted files to cover their tracks,” the Daily Mail reported Friday.

“The mother-of-two claims they even went as far snooping on her childrens’ calendars and would monitor doctor appointments.”

Mace’s interview with the Daily Mail came on the heels of nine of her staffers departing her office by February of this year. She reportedly fired her chief of staff in December, after which her deputy chief of staff and legislative director resigned.

According to Mace, those staffers tried to undermine her at every turn.

“I knew that they were sabotaging the office for a while. I didn’t know to the extent that they were doing it,” Mace told the Daily Mail.

“They were signing my name on documents they didn’t have permission to do – one of them submerged their electronic devices under water so we couldn’t access their files. They deleted files, some of them deleted files off our server, so there’d be no documentation for the new staff that were coming in.”

The staffers, for their part, clapped back against Mace. They reportedly denied hacking her personal devices, and said it was standard routine for elected officials to share their personal calendars with staff.

“She had a personal calendar, a political calendar, and official calendar. All three of those calendars were managed and shared with senior staff so that we could go about the daily operations. No one hacked her accounts. She set them all up,” one former staffer said.

“This seems to be stemming from paranoia and trust issues,’ another former staffer reportedly said. “She’s clearly unwell and I hope she gets help.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
