Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Campaign Responds to AI Video Scandal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign on Monday did not deny using artificial intelligence to depict Texans in a recent digital ad.

Crockett, seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate, came under scrutiny after her campaign appeared to use AI-generated images instead of real people. Rather than addressing the accusation, Crockett’s campaign issued a meandering response that dismissed criticism while sidestepping whether AI was used at all.

“Our new ad was created through hundreds of hours of real craft and collaboration between creatives and union labor,” the campaign said, according to Chron.com. “This ad is a deliberate and meaningful attempt to connect with new voters and energize the electorate.”

The statement notably avoided any denial that the people depicted were artificial. The campaign instead attacked critics, adding: “While online and out-of-state ‘critics’ pull at strings, our ad remains positive, focuses on the real threat to Texas, and is resonating with the people.”

The ad, released Sunday, used a comic-book theme and portrayed Crockett as a superhero while casting former President Donald Trump as a villain.

“The system is broken. Our communities are being terrorized. People are hurting. But Texas has a warrior who is fighting back,” a voiceover said as Crockett appeared onscreen.

Moments later, Crockett walked alongside several individuals before delivering her approval line. The video then zoomed out to show what appeared to be more than 100 people standing behind her, figures critics online said may not have been real.

Among those criticizing the ad was left-wing activist and media influencer Keith Edwards, who in an X post said that the image showed signs of AI editing.

“The final shot in Jasmine Crockett’s new ad doesn’t feature Texas voters — it’s an image generated by Google’s AI, Gemini,” Edwards claimed. “The image contains a SynthID watermark, an invisible digital identifier used by Google to verify content created by its AI.”

The criticism surfaced as Crockett runs for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate ahead of the March 3 primary. She aims to unseat GOP Sen. John Cornyn and currently represents Texas’s 30th Congressional District.