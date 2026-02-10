Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Campaign Responds to AI Video Scandal

The ad, released Sunday, used a comic-book theme and portrayed Crockett as a superhero while casting former President Donald Trump as a villain...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett / IMAGE: CSPAN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign on Monday did not deny using artificial intelligence to depict Texans in a recent digital ad. 

Crockett, seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate, came under scrutiny after her campaign appeared to use AI-generated images instead of real people. Rather than addressing the accusation, Crockett’s campaign issued a meandering response that dismissed criticism while sidestepping whether AI was used at all. 

“Our new ad was created through hundreds of hours of real craft and collaboration between creatives and union labor,” the campaign said, according to Chron.com. “This ad is a deliberate and meaningful attempt to connect with new voters and energize the electorate.” 

The statement notably avoided any denial that the people depicted were artificial. The campaign instead attacked critics, adding: “While online and out-of-state ‘critics’ pull at strings, our ad remains positive, focuses on the real threat to Texas, and is resonating with the people.” 

The ad, released Sunday, used a comic-book theme and portrayed Crockett as a superhero while casting former President Donald Trump as a villain. 

“The system is broken. Our communities are being terrorized. People are hurting. But Texas has a warrior who is fighting back,” a voiceover said as Crockett appeared onscreen. 

Moments later, Crockett walked alongside several individuals before delivering her approval line. The video then zoomed out to show what appeared to be more than 100 people standing behind her, figures critics online said may not have been real. 

Among those criticizing the ad was left-wing activist and media influencer Keith Edwards, who in an X post said that the image showed signs of AI editing. 

“The final shot in Jasmine Crockett’s new ad doesn’t feature Texas voters — it’s an image generated by Google’s AI, Gemini,” Edwards claimed. “The image contains a SynthID watermark, an invisible digital identifier used by Google to verify content created by its AI.” 

The criticism surfaced as Crockett runs for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate ahead of the March 3 primary. She aims to unseat GOP Sen. John Cornyn and currently represents Texas’s 30th Congressional District. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Democratic Groups Took Hundreds of Thousands from ICE Contractor
Next article
FBI Held Tabletop Exercise in Summer 2020, Previewing Disputed Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com