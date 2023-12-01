Rep. Higgins Lobs Another Bold Jan. 6 Claim: ‘200 Agents Embedded in the Crowd’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., has alleged that there were hundreds of undercover FBI assets embedded with protestors on Jan. 6, 2021, and that the bureau helped plan and promote the event for months in advance.

“They had, I suspect, over 200 agents embedded in the crowd, including agents—or as they would call it, human assets—inside the Capitol dressed as Trump supporters before the door was opened,” Higgins told Newsmax on Thursday.

“Beyond that, the FBI had infiltrated online chat groups and websites and social media accounts across the country, with any group that was discussing objections to COVID oppression. The FBI effectively infiltrated those groups,” he said.

“When you track the text threads and the communications within those groups, and you find the origins of suggestions of potential violence or an act of occupation of the Capitol, you’ll find those messages were led by members of the groups that ended up being the FBI agents who infiltrated the group.”

Higgins’s claim follows him stating in Congress that at least two busloads of FBI informants that were sent to Washington DC on Jan. 6 to storm Capitol Hill with the other rowdy protestors.

So far, Higgins has produced zero evidence to support his claims.

However, what Higgins described about the FBI infiltrating chat rooms is exactly what happened in the 2020 conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In that case, it was revealed that an FBI informant created Facebook pages used by the Michigan and Wisconsin III%er militia groups.

And there is plenty of evidence that informants participated in the Jan. 6 event.

One such informant who stormed the Capitol was recently given “time served” for a felony gun charge due to his infiltration of the Proud Boys ahead of Jan. 6.

“He has changed his thinking and actually worked as a paid FBI informant who infiltrated the Charlotte chapter of the Proud Boys and gave agents valuable information about the organization,” the Capitol-storming informant’s lawyer said in a separate case in September, pleading for a lenient sentence.

During the Proud Boys sedition trial, the DOJ disclosed at least another 10 to 12 undercover DC Metropolitan Police Department officers who participated in Jan. 6.

The defense in that case estimated that there were at least 50 law enforcement assets in the Jan. 6 crowd, adding that “there are reasons to suspect the true number [of informants] is higher.”

Not even most FBI offices involved in the Jan. 6 investigation know how many informants were in the crowd, according to FBI whistleblower George Hill, who alleged in May that officials in DC withheld such information from other offices.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.