Trump Receives Patriot’s Honor at Fox News Award Show

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump accepted the “Patriot of the Year” award Thursday evening in Long Island at the annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

Fox News awarded Trump the honor to the tune of singer Lee Greenwood’s live performance of “God Bless the USA,” the incoming president’s staple entrance song.

When Trump took the stage to receive his award, deigned to resemble the American flag, he reflected on his “spectacular election” against the Democrats—first President Joe Biden, then Vice President Kamala Harris—and reiterated his promises for the country.

“It was a tremendous day, a tremendous night, a tremendous period of time,” he sad.

Trump mentioned that for 72 days straight, he campaigned without taking a single day of rest in the final stretch before Nov. 5.

The president-elect gave himself credit for his level of productivity in the month following his historic victory. Trump has since announced dozens of Cabinet nominations, met with world leaders at Mar-a-Lago and negotiated foreign policy.

“I think you have seen more happen in the last two weeks than you’ve seen in the last four years, and we’re not even there yet,” Trump said. “We’re going to make America great again.”

The ceremony at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brooklyn, New York was the network’s sixth annual Patriots Awards.

The purpose of the Fox News event is to recognize notable figures, especially military veterans, first responders and those who committed acts of bravery and sacrifice.

Fox News star Sean Hannity hosted the 2024 show, which was previously emceed by former Fox and Friends Weekend co-host and defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth. Approximately 2,000 guests attended, according to the New York Post, many wearing pro-Trump merchandise.

“What I love about it is unlike, say, the Oscars or the Grammys or the Tonys, this honors the men and women that really do make the country great every day, unsung heroes and real patriots. They never get any recognition,” Hannity told Fox News Digital.

