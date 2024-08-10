Quantcast
Saturday, August 10, 2024

Family of Fallen SF Officer Speak Out Against Kamala: ‘People Need to Know’

'People need to know what it was like back in 2004 when my brother-in-law passed away...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fallen San Francisco Officer Isaac Espinoza (Source: San Francisco Police Department's Twitter)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The family of slain San Francisco police officer Isaac Espinoza is speaking out against Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, recalling her inexplicable decision not to seek the death penalty for Espinoza’s killer. 

Gang member David Hill viciously gunned down Espinoza during a routine traffic stop in 2004. Harris, then-San Francisco district attorney, refused to pursue the death penalty despite the wishes of Espinoza’s family and fellow Democrats.

In a Saturday interview with the Daily Mail, Espinoza’s brother-in-law, Edgar Mendez, criticized Harris for prioritizing political promises over justice. He also said he would vote for Harris’s opponent, President Donald Trump, in 2024. 

“People need to know what it was like back in 2004 when my brother-in-law passed away. She didn’t even give us a call before she decided whether she was going to seek the death penalty,” Mendez said.

Harris had been in office for just four months when Hill murdered Espinoza with an AK-47 rifle. Her decision not to seek the death penalty, part of her broader “smart-on-crime” policies, left the Espinoza family shattered. 

“She just went ahead and announced it. She seemed more focused on fulfilling a campaign promise as opposed to showing compassion, reaching out to family, and really being on the side of justice,” Mendez added. 

Widow Renata Espinoza expressed her grief and opposition to Harris in a 2019 interview with CNN. Harris was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president at the time. 

“I don’t understand why she went on camera to say that without talking to the family,” Renata said. “It’s like, you can’t even wait till he’s buried? I felt like she had just taken something from us.”  

She added, “She had just taken justice from us. From Isaac. She was only thinking of herself. I couldn’t understand why. I was in disbelief that she had gone on and already made her decision to not seek the death penalty for my husband.” 

Harris’s opposition to the death penalty continued to haunt her political career. During her 2010 bid for California attorney general, Republican candidate Steve Cooley questioned her fitness for office, citing her refusal to seek the death penalty in egregious cases, such as Espinoza’s murder.

He recalled his 2010 criticism in an interview with the Mail earlier this week. “I think she’s wholly unqualified and that her election could be the worst thing that happens in my lifetime to our nation,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Chinese Illegal Immigrants Arrested in East Texas for Money Laundering
Next article
Conservatives Pay Respect to Late YouTube Boss, Unlike Left’s Limbaugh Reactions

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com