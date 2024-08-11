Quantcast
Conservatives Pay Respect to Late YouTube Boss, Unlike Left’s Limbaugh Reactions

'We are instructed to pray for our enemies...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Susan Wojcicki
Susan Wojcicki / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USASeveral conservative personalities and internet pundits extended their condolences to the family of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who died on Friday after battling lung cancer. 

Wojcicki led YouTube from 2006 until 2023, coinciding with the Google-owned platform’s censorious regime which often targeted conservatives. These conservatives voiced compassion at the former tech executive’s passing.

“Susan Wojcicki has died. We were very public rivals and my opinions haven’t changed. But today, a family is mourning. Sons and daughters without a mother. Please genuinely keep them in your prayers,” wrote podcast host and comedian Steven Crowder on X.

Notably, Crowder has been censored and banned by YouTube at least three times, according to the Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog.

Podcast host Maurice, known as “the Native Patriot,” echoed Crowder’s sentiments in his own X post. Maurice’s podcast, The Patriots Prayer Network, has nearly 1,500 YouTube followers.

“We are instructed to pray for our enemies,” he wrote. “It’s difficult at times with how evil these people have been…. But you must embody the values you wish to see in this world.”

Myron Gaines, host of the Fresh and Fit Podcast, which has over 740,000 YouTube subscribers, chimed in. 

“She f**ked over my YouTube channel and demonetized me as well,” he wrote. “She was the leading cause of YouTube censorship but I don’t wish death on anyone, even someone I dislike. She still has a family and children that are suffering right now.” 

The Twitter account Undoomed, with over 250,000 YouTube followers, also paid respects to Wojcicki.  

“I may not have been the biggest fan of  Susan Wojcicki, in fact I disagreed with most of her decisions, but when someone tragically dies of cancer, you don’t dance on their grave, you pay your respects like a decent human being. RIP Susan,” the page wrote.

Not all shared these sentiments. Libertarian and tech executive Jeremy Kauffman openly claimed he was “glad” at Wojcicki’s death.

“She was one of the worst censors of the last decade. Personally, I’m glad she’s dead. I hope her family sees lots of comments reminding them that they’re irredeemably evil,” he wrote, garnering over 420,000 views on X. 

Kauffman’s reaction is reminiscent of how some on the left celebrated the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. 

“If I had to say something positive I guess I’m glad Rush Limbaugh lived long enough to get cancer and die,” comedian Paul F. Tompkins said shortly after Limbaugh’s passing. He has since deleted the post.

“The idea that you say artificially nice things about people after they die is weird,” Young Turks host Cenk Uygur wrote on X in February 2021.

“Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that,” Uygur added 

Some leftists even expressed disappointment that former President Donald Trump hadn’t died when his sister, retired Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, passed away last year.

“Dear God, wrong Trump. Try again,” wrote one X user in November 2023.  

That same month, some lamented that Trump was “still alive” when Melania Trump paid tribute to the late former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

