Red-Pilled Libs Speak Out about Newfound Trump Support after Sham Conviction

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In the wake of the sham conviction of former President Donald Trump, some NeverTrumpers have now decided that they intend to back the presumptive GOP nominee in the 2024 election, the Free Press reported.

One former Trump opponent, Shaun McGuire, a Los Angeles venture capitalist and Hillary Clinton campaign donor, said in a lengthy post on X that he donated $300,000 to the Trump campaign soon after the verdict was issued.

According to McGuire, “the double standards and lawfare” used against Trump “boiled my blood.”

He also noted that the hypocritical rhetoric of the Democrats had turned him against his old political party.

“We were told that Donald Trump would be the end of democracy, but it turns out that lawfare tactics have been escalated by the Democrats and not by the Republicans,” he noted.

“And so it’s from that backdrop that I believe the Republican Party is less of a danger to democracy than the Democratic Party right now.”

The post caught the attention of another wealthy ex-Democrat, Elon Musk, who has expressed similarly red-pilled sentiments in the past.

“I think you’re right,” he responded to Maguire.

Kate Nitti, a New Jersey marketing consultant and “lifelong Democrat,” likwise decided that she would vote for Trump now that the Left has made it clear that it intends to weaponize the legal system.

“I have a huge problem with contorting the law or using prosecutorial authority in the name of ‘saving democracy,’ which has been the Democrats’ message for the past four years,” she said.

“I still consider myself a liberal,” she clarified. “I just don’t think Biden Democrats reflect what that used to mean.”

McGuire and Nitti were joined in their newfound support for Trump by Adam Mortara, a University of Chicago Law School lecturer, who recently gave $3,300 to the Trump campaign in the hopes that if Trump wins the legal system will not be weaponized.

“What’s gotten me off the sidelines is that if he does not win, and by a rather sizable margin, that will validate this type of weaponization of the judicial system in the future,” Mortara noted, suggesting that another term of Biden may pose an existential threat to America.

“Before, I would’ve said it’s not a danger to America if Joe Biden wins the election,” he added. “Now, I kind of think it is.”