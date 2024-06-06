FBI Leaked Whistleblower Info to Congressional Democrats

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs provided a Democrat staffer with information on the FBI whistleblowers who testified last year at a House Weaponization Subcommittee hearing, according to documents released Thursday by transparency group Judicial Watch.

The documents released by Judicial Watch include a May 16, 2023, email from a Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY, staffer to an FBI OCA official whose name is redacted.

“It’s my understanding that you’re out this week, but if you have a moment to chat about some of the witnesses for Thursday’s Weaponization hearing, it would be super helpful,” Goldman’s staffer told the FBI official, who agreed to meet.

A day later—and one day before their House Weaponization hearing—the FBI revoked the security clearances of three agents who testified, Steve Friend, Garret O’Boyle, and Marcus Allen.

At the hearing, subcommittee Democrats attacked the whistleblowers as frauds.

It’s not clear what information Goldman’s staffer traded with the FBI, but it apparently was helpful.

In a follow-up email after the hearing, the staffer told the FBI: “Thanks again for sending over those documents. They were very helpful to the Congressman.”

Regardless of what info was traded, Judicial Watch blasted the FBI and congresstional Democrats for colluding with each other against whistleblowers.

“These troubling records show how the FBI colluded with Democrats hostile to FBI whistleblowers who were set to testify to Congress,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Allen, one of the whistleblowers from last year’s hearing, recently scored a major victory, having his security clearance restored.

Separately, Allen reached a settlement with the FBI that fully restores the 27 months of back pay and benefits wrongly withheld from him since his February 2022 suspension, according to a press release from the whistleblower group representing him, Empower Oversight.

Additionally, Allen quit the FBI on Monday.

Allen was suspended more than two years ago for questioning FBI Director Chris Wray’s representations to Congress that his bureau didn’t have informants within the groups that participated in Jan. 6.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.