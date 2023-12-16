Rapinoe: Playing for U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Was Worst Job in the World

(Headline USA) Serial complainer Megan Rapinoe groused this week that playing for the elite U.S. Women’s Soccer team was the “worst job in the world” due to the significant criticism she faced.

In a new Netflix documentary series titled, Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, Rapinoe said that the expectations to perform well were often too much to handle.

“I always say it’s the worst job in the world because if you do your job, then you were supposed to, and if you do one hair less, then you are gonna get lambasted for it,” Rapinoe said.

The series was filmed before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which the U.S. lost, despite winning the previous two World Cups.

The loss was due to Rapinoe missing a crucial penalty kick against Sweden.

In the documentary, Rapinoe said she expected the World Cup to be “very special.”

“I think it’s just such a different feeling knowing that this is going to be my last World Cup, being kind of an old head and having a different role on the team,” Rapinoe explained. “It means a lot to me in a lot of different ways than the other ones did.”

Rapinoe retired from the sport last month, playing her final professional match in November and tearing her Achilles tendon six minutes into the game. After the injury, Rapinoe complained it was proof that “God doesn’t exist.”

The avowed leftist has come under fire throughout her career for taking controversial political stances, leading many proud Americans to actively root against her.

She famously knelt during the national anthem in 2016 and then pressured her teammates to do the same, accusing them of not being supportive of black Americans if they refused.

She was also heavily involved in the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s push for “equal pay” with the U.S. Men’s Soccer team.