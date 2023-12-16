Quantcast
GOP Sen. Claims Biden Can’t Be Impeached Because Crimes Committed Pre-2020

'[W]e don't want to play politics with impeachment a president...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Mullin is a candidate in the Republican primary runoff election for U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said President Joe Biden could not face impeachment over potential crimes committed before the 2020 presidential election. 

In an interview with Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty on Friday, Mullin cautioned House Republicans that impeachment criteria are stringent. He emphasized that any impeachable acts must occur during Biden’s tenure as U.S. president.

“The one thing that the Republican senators have told the House is, ‘Give us an airtight case,’ because we don’t want to play politics with impeachment a president like Democrats did with [former President Donald] Trump,” Mullin stated. He added a warning that any potential impeachment of Biden must be taken seriously.

Mullin added, “If they send us a case, make sure it’s convictable and the bar is really high, there’s no question about it: It’s gotta be a misdemeanor, high crime or treason. And the other part has to be committed while he was in office, the current office he holds. So, what he did as vice president and what he did in between the two may not be impeachable.” 

Finnerty responded to Mullin’s remarks by asking whether the Senate should prioritize other policy matters over discussing potential impeachment, especially during an election year.

“This could backfire on Republicans,” Finnerty told Mullin, to which the senator replied, “If the president of the United States used his office to benefit him to gain favor in other countries while they’re paying him, that could lead to treason.”  

Responding to Mullin’s allegations, Finnerty questioned whether Democratic senators had any “appetite” for impeachment, especially during an election year. 

Mullin cautioned that some moderate senators had indicated that if House Republicans identified impeachable offenses, they would consider the evidence fairly. 

“When you talk to some moderate leaning senators, they would tell you that if the House sends us an airtight case that completely, easily points to the president breaking the law in treasons or misdemeanor or high crimes, that they would try it just like they would any other case and go into without a partisan look,” Mullin claimed. 

Finnerty persisted with his question, inquiring whether any senator had assured Mullin they would fairly consider the impeachment case. Mullin responded affirmatively. 

The remarks from the Oklahoma senator follow House Republicans’ vote to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden over allegations involving his family’s contentious business dealings. 

Biden has consistently dismissed these accusations, falsely asserting that congressional investigators have found no evidence linking him to these businesses. 

