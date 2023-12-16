Hunter Biden Reportedly ‘Terrified’ about What Happens if Trump Wins

(Headline USA) Hunter Biden is reportedly “terrified” of former President Donald Trump winning the 2024 election, telling those close to him that he might have to leave the country.

The first son is the focus of a congressional investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings, which culminated in a formal impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden this week.

He is already facing multiple charges for tax fraud and illegally purchasing a firearm, but realizes he could face additional scrutiny if Republicans gain more control in Washington.

“Hunter Biden knows he is in the political crosshairs,” Politico’s Jonathan Lemire reported. “In recent conversations with family friends, he has worried that he might have to flee the country if Trump were to be elected president again, according to two people who have spoken to him.”

Hunter Biden is also worried “about the intense scrutiny that his family would face during the 2024 campaign,” Lemire added.

The younger Biden went on a public offensive against House Republicans this week, accusing them of using his “struggle with addiction” to hurt his father’s reelection bid.

They are “trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle—and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way,” Hunter alleged.

Joe Biden’s allies are also reportedly worried about the toll the investigations into Hunter are taking on the 81-year-old president.

“I know when he hurts. He doesn’t talk about it much, most of us don’t,” former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn., said of the elder Biden. “He has a real human decency, and a lot of it is created by scarring. And he’s worried.”

Joe Biden has even expressed concern that Hunter will backslide into addiction, Politico said.

“You can see it in his eyes, and you can see his shoulders slump,” one Biden confidant of the president in describing a recent conversation. “He’s so worried about Hunter. And we’re worried it could consume him.”

There are indications already that Hunter may not be entirely clean. In July, a bag of cocaine was discovered at the White House, although the original location has been a point of mystery with Secret Service refusing to give a straight answer while leading an apparent cover-up.

Hunter, after leaving a posh Malibu mansion near his rehab facility, was in permanent residence at the time of the discovery.

Not long after, he was seen appearing to do a bump from his palm while observing fireworks with family members from one of the White House balconies.

I’m not saying Hunter Biden snorted cocaine at the White House but if he did, I would expect it to look exactly like this. pic.twitter.com/n3VykREfgq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2023

Hunter was also seen in the presence of a bong-smoking lawyer on a balcony in California later that month.