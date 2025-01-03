Quantcast
America Won’t Fall for Multi-State ‘Quad-demic’ Mask Mandates

'What we are seeing now is an increasing amount of respiratory disease and norovirus that is really all over the U.S...'

A sign promotes masking. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Some states reinstated mask mandates as so-called health “experts” claim holiday social gatherings have caused an increase in four different types of viral infections, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

The “quad-demic” consists of a surge in infections caused by the flu, COVID-19, the respiratory illness RSV and norovirus, commonly called the stomach flu, according to the outlet.

Headlines about the quadruple threat emerged just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, fresh after talk about the risk of bird flu fell flat.

Aurora Health Care, a hospital in Wisconsin, announced that starting on Jan. 6, visitors will be required to mask up “when in contact with patients or in congregate areas, including patient rooms and others areas designated by signage,” WLUK reported.

Several counties in California, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, along with the City of Berkeley, enacted mask mandates first effective in November until March 31, 2025.

In some counties, the order only applies to medical workers—but stricter counties extent their mandate to visitors or residents, CBS News reported.

Multiple hospitals in Illinois, Indiana and New Jersey have also implemented mask mandates, which were proven not to stop infection during the COVID-19 pandemic, under the guise of protecting people against the reported winter surge of diseases, various reports said.

In New York, government officials including Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams also reportedly called for people to wear face masks on public transportation, NBC 4 New York reported in June.

Dr. Joe Bresee, an infectious disease “expert” with two decades of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experience, told the Daily Mail, “What we are seeing now is an increasing amount of respiratory disease and norovirus that is really all over the U.S.”

Social media users were skeptical of mask mandates resulting from what some called the “quad-demic.” One X user questioned if reports were “more fear-mongering,” while others warned as early as Dec. 2024 that the apparent attempt to return to COVID-19 “utter deception and evil” would not be welcomed.

X user @NoNonsense2 pointed out that the rise of the “quad-demic” began just weeks before Trump’s second term.

Popular podcaster Dan Bongino slammed the Daily Mail’s report by saying, “Absolutely incredible how little public health officials have learned from betraying us during COVID. Mask stupidity is peak human ignorance.”

