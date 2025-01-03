Quantcast
Friday, January 3, 2025

Downtown Omaha Loses Power for Hours after Garbage Truck Gets Stuck in Sinkhole

The truck became stuck around 8 a.m. with its nose tilted down into the sinkhole and its rear wheels lifting several inches off the ground.

Posted by Editor 3
Omaha Sinkhole
A garbage truck is stuck in a sinkhole in downtown Omaha, Neb. /PHOTO: Omaha World-Herald via AP

(Headline USA) A large portion of downtown Omaha lost power for several hours Thursday after a garbage truck got stuck in a sinkhole where utility lines had become exposed.

The truck became stuck around 8 a.m. with its nose tilted down into the sinkhole and its rear wheels lifting several inches off the ground. The sinkhole is more than 10 feet deep and a number of utility lines were exposed when the hole formed at an alley entrance, firefighters said.

City Engineer Austin Rowser told the KETV television station that officials had been concerned about the alley and put up a barricade to keep vehicles from driving down it. Rowser said the driver of the Waste Management trash truck moved the barricade to drive through the alley.

Waste Management of Nebraska disputed that the driver moved a barrier. The company said in a statement that the driver saw caution signs on the sidewalk as he crossed 16th Street but no barriers blocked his route into the alley, so he drove into it.

Waste Management said its internal investigation supports the driver’s observations, and that it is cooperating with the city’s investigation.

The Omaha Public Power District and Metropolitan Utilities District utilities shut off electricity and gas service to the surrounding area while the situation was investigated.

The Omaha Fire Department said the garbage truck was removed by early afternoon and power was restored. Natural gas service was restored to the area Thursday evening.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Apple to Pay $95M to Settle Lawsuit Accusing Siri of Eavesdropping

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com