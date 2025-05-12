Putin Proposes Direct Talks With Ukraine, Zelensky Says Ceasefire Must Happen First

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed starting direct peace talks with Ukraine without preconditions in Turkey this Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially responded by saying there must be a ceasefire before talks could be held. He later said that he was willing to meet with Putin in Istanbul this Thursday, but made clear it would still be conditional on a ceasefire.

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings,” Zelensky wrote on X. “And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses.”

In his announcement proposing the talks, Putin said that Ukraine had rejected previous Russian ceasefire offers, including the three-day truce he declared for Russian Victory Day, which ended at midnight on May 11. Throughout the three days, both sides accused the other of violating the ceasefire.

“I will repeat: we have proposed steps towards a ceasefire on many occasions. We have never refused to engage in dialogue with the Ukrainian side,” Putin said.

President Trump said that he wanted Ukraine to accept Putin’s offer for direct talks without a ceasefire. “President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!” he added.

Despite Trump’s post, Zelensky said he expects a ceasefire to begin on Monday. “Starting tomorrow, we await a ceasefire — this proposal is on the table. A full and unconditional ceasefire, one that lasts long enough to provide a necessary foundation for diplomacy, could significantly bring peace closer,” he said.

European leaders have been threatening to increase sanctions on Russia and ramp up military aid to Ukraine if Moscow doesn’t agree to a 30-day ceasefire, and reportedly have the Trump administration’s support to do so.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.