Putin Endorses Kamala Harris

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 5, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.

According to multiple reports, Putin was asked during the Eastern Economic Forum he attended in eastern Russia about his view of the upcoming American election.

The Russian president, smiling alongside the event’s moderator, said that it was up to the American people to decide while noting that as Joe Biden has backed Harris, “we will do the same; we will support her.”

“She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her,” he stated.

BREAKING: A grinning Putin pledges to "support" Kamala Harris for President! pic.twitter.com/6TkLmLaWOQ — DailyNoah.com (@DailyNoahNews) September 5, 2024

Earlier this year, while he was still running for president, Putin supported Biden, saying that he is better than Trump because he is more predictable, which means he would allow Russia to continue invading other countries next to Russia, as Barack Obama did before, for example.

Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and author of Putin’s Playbook, said that the “Russians don’t really endorse anyone, in the traditional sense.”

“When it comes to preference, Putin and his regime prefer Kamala to deal with as a future U.S. president. Putin believes that he can manipulate Harris easily, unlike Trump, whom the Russians profiled as unpredictable and difficult to read,” she told Fox News.

Koffler then said that Russians are doing this because they want to mess with Americans.

“By issuing these statements, the Russians are just messing with us, specifically with the Harris team. It’s a classic influence operation to unbalance your adversary by mocking, teasing, and pleasing them, or rather appearing to please,” she added.

On the same day, Putin claimed he was open to engaging in peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If there is a desire of Ukraine to carry on with the negotiations, I can do that,” he said.

The comments contradicted his previous statements when he said there was no possibility of talks amid Ukraine’s invasion of Kursk.

The dictator also said Brazil, India, or China could mediate the talks. China was among the countries that aided Russia in its war against Ukraine, which would probably mean that Ukraine would not agree to the offer.

The news came after the Justice Department claimed that Russia tried to interfere in the 2024 election, stating that the Russian government paid some of the prominent right-wing influencers and podcasters to push pro-Russian narratives and anti-Ukraine bias.

Many conservatives are rightly skeptical about the accusations, considering that it is the election year and the regime has a history of pushing the lies about Russian interference. However, there is indeed evidence of people like Lauren Chen, Tim Pool and Lauren Southern having pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine bias.