Quantcast
Thursday, September 5, 2024

Putin Endorses Kamala Harris

'... we will support her...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin / IMAGE: NBC News via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 5, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.

According to multiple reports, Putin was asked during the Eastern Economic Forum he attended in eastern Russia about his view of the upcoming American election.

The Russian president, smiling alongside the event’s moderator, said that it was up to the American people to decide while noting that as Joe Biden has backed Harris, “we will do the same; we will support her.”

“She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her,” he stated.

Earlier this year, while he was still running for president, Putin supported Biden, saying that he is better than Trump because he is more predictable, which means he would allow Russia to continue invading other countries next to Russia, as Barack Obama did before, for example.

Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and author of Putin’s Playbook, said that the “Russians don’t really endorse anyone, in the traditional sense.”

“When it comes to preference, Putin and his regime prefer Kamala to deal with as a future U.S. president. Putin believes that he can manipulate Harris easily, unlike Trump, whom the Russians profiled as unpredictable and difficult to read,” she told Fox News.

Koffler then said that Russians are doing this because they want to mess with Americans.

“By issuing these statements, the Russians are just messing with us, specifically with the Harris team. It’s a classic influence operation to unbalance your adversary by mocking, teasing, and pleasing them, or rather appearing to please,” she added.

On the same day, Putin claimed he was open to engaging in peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If there is a desire of Ukraine to carry on with the negotiations, I can do that,” he said.

The comments contradicted his previous statements when he said there was no possibility of talks amid Ukraine’s invasion of Kursk.

The dictator also said Brazil, India, or China could mediate the talks. China was among the countries that aided Russia in its war against Ukraine, which would probably mean that Ukraine would not agree to the offer.

The news came after the Justice Department claimed that Russia tried to interfere in the 2024 election, stating that the Russian government paid some of the prominent right-wing influencers and podcasters to push pro-Russian narratives and anti-Ukraine bias.

Many conservatives are rightly skeptical about the accusations, considering that it is the election year and the regime has a history of pushing the lies about Russian interference. However, there is indeed evidence of people like Lauren Chen, Tim Pool and Lauren Southern having pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine bias.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jack Smith Fails Again as D.C. Case Pushed Past Election Day
Next article
Far-Left Law School Offers Anti-Christian, Anti-Trump Course

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com