Far-Left Law School Offers Anti-Christian, Anti-Trump Course

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A top public university’s law school will offer a class during this year’s fall semester to push the anti-Christian– and anti-Trump propaganda by discussing the nonexistent political shift of the United States toward “authoritarian Christianist nationalism” in the “age of Trump.”

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Law School class, “Statutory Interpretation,” is offered to second-year law students and will push the far-left propaganda regarding the 2024 election.

Professor Paul Campos told students in an email obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation that the course will also distort the narrative regarding Donald Trump’s legal battles and the Supreme Court’s “legitimacy crisis.” Campos also wrote that the course could be named “The Crisis of the American Legal System in the Age of Trump.”

“[It] isn’t surprising that [the school would] offer such a course, but it is disappointing,” an anonymous law student told the DNCF.

The student also said that when he studied constitutional law, he constantly heard about how the Constitution needed to be rewritten and how “non-college-educated” voters in rural America could affect an election.

“[Professors at the university] tout the likes of Ginsburg and Sotomayor, reading their opinions as though it were gospel. I have yet to hear critiques on the liberal justices, but I often hear critiques on the likes of Justice Gorsuch, who once taught at the school,” the student said.

Among other topics included in the course were abortion and the “current legitimacy crisis” of the Supreme Court and how they create a “fundamental threat to social and political national stability.”

The professor will also spread the anti-Christian propaganda by talking about “the extent to which the American legal and political systems are being pushed toward some variety of authoritarian Christianist nationalism, with potentially fascistic overtones” and “the perils of presidentialism.”

“It is absurd that a public university in this age would push the narrative that there is a secret cabal being pushed by members of a religion to overthrow the government. I’ve heard professors and students alike joke and insult Christianity for being backward. No wonder someone is now teaching to fear it as a course,” the student said.