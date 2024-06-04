Hunter’s ‘Sugar’ Niece Slams Biden Family for ‘Taking Advantage’ of Her Dad  

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) It isn’t all sunshine and roses in the unusual financial affair between First Son Hunter Biden and his infamous “sugar brother” Kevin Morris, the Hollywood attorney financing his legal and tax bills at the center of criminal indictments.

According to the New York Post, Dolcie Lou Morris, Kevin Morris’s daughter, confronted Hunter Biden directly, expressing her frustration at what she perceives as her father being taken advantage of.

The motive behind this alleged exploitation seems to be an urgent attempt to salvage Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

“Stop taking advantage of my father,” Morris’s 23-year-old daughter told Hunter Biden.

Investigations by Congress and media outlets reveal that Kevin Morris has poured millions of dollars into resolving Hunter Biden’s legal troubles.

The House Oversight Committee reports that Morris footed a staggering $6.5 million in legal bills, including a $2.6 million loan to cover Hunter Biden’s 2021 tax liability.

The relationship between Morris and the Bidens began at a fundraiser for Joe Biden during his 2019 presidential campaign. However, this close association has taken a toll on Morris’s family, as reported by the Post.

“His entire family has abandoned him because they were livid when they found out he was bankrolling everything,” an unnamed source close to Morris confided to the newspaper. The reason? Their anger upon discovering that Morris was financially supporting everything related to Hunter Biden.

Morris even made an appearance at the trial involving alleged false statements related to a gun purchase.

Federal prosecutors claim that Hunter Biden failed to disclose his active use of illegal substances when acquiring a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver in Delaware.

Strangely, Hunter Biden himself admitted to smoking crack every 15 minutes in his memoir, Beautiful Things.

Morris found himself at the heart of a criminal investigation but allegedly received quasi-immunity from the CIA, according to IRS whistleblowers.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, that the CIA obstructed an interview with Kevin Morris during the federal probe into Hunter Biden.

The CIA, however, remains tight-lipped about any connections or communications related to the investigation.