Quantcast
Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Hunter’s ‘Sugar’ Niece Slams Biden Family for ‘Taking Advantage’ of Her Dad  

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell and his "sugar brother," Kevin Morris, talks to reporters as they leave a House Oversight Committee hearing. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) It isn’t all sunshine and roses in the unusual financial affair between First Son Hunter Biden and his infamous “sugar brother” Kevin Morris, the Hollywood attorney financing his legal and tax bills at the center of criminal indictments.  

According to the New York Post, Dolcie Lou Morris, Kevin Morris’s daughter, confronted Hunter Biden directly, expressing her frustration at what she perceives as her father being taken advantage of.  

The motive behind this alleged exploitation seems to be an urgent attempt to salvage Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

“Stop taking advantage of my father,” Morris’s 23-year-old daughter told Hunter Biden.  

Investigations by Congress and media outlets reveal that Kevin Morris has poured millions of dollars into resolving Hunter Biden’s legal troubles.  

The House Oversight Committee reports that Morris footed a staggering $6.5 million in legal bills, including a $2.6 million loan to cover Hunter Biden’s 2021 tax liability. 

The relationship between Morris and the Bidens began at a fundraiser for Joe Biden during his 2019 presidential campaign. However, this close association has taken a toll on Morris’s family, as reported by the Post. 

“His entire family has abandoned him because they were livid when they found out he was bankrolling everything,” an unnamed source close to Morris confided to the newspaper. The reason? Their anger upon discovering that Morris was financially supporting everything related to Hunter Biden. 

Morris even made an appearance at the trial involving alleged false statements related to a gun purchase.  

Federal prosecutors claim that Hunter Biden failed to disclose his active use of illegal substances when acquiring a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver in Delaware. 

Strangely, Hunter Biden himself admitted to smoking crack every 15 minutes in his memoir, Beautiful Things. 

Morris found himself at the heart of a criminal investigation but allegedly received quasi-immunity from the CIA, according to IRS whistleblowers. 

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, that the CIA obstructed an interview with Kevin Morris during the federal probe into Hunter Biden.  

The CIA, however, remains tight-lipped about any connections or communications related to the investigation. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Psychologist Didn’t Report Trans Shooter’s Violent Fantasies, Closed Shop Days before Attack
Next article
NASA Scientists Suggest Recent Global Warming Caused by Clean Air Regulations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com