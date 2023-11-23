Quantcast
Media Matters President’s Bigoted Blog Posts Exposed after Musk Smear

'Look man, we don’t need to know whether or not they were attractive. The f**king guy was Bangladeshi...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Angelo Carusone
Angelo Carusone / IMAGE: David Pakman Show via YouTube

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A series of bigoted blog posts by Media Matters President Angelo Carusone resurfaced after Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched a lawsuit against the left-wing propaganda factory.

Media Matters went to great lengths to paint Musk and Twitter as an anti-Semitic platform,  manufacturing tweets depicting ads next to anti-Semitic and white-supremacist posts.

Several left-leaning advertisers reacted to the campaign by pulling their ads from the company.

However, critics previously called out Carusone for his own writing on a private blog, published in 2005, according to the Daily Caller.

The blog is rife with politically incorrect statements referring to “trannies,” “jewry” and “Japs.”

A rant posted in November 2005 reacted to an article describing the robbery of a Bangaladeshi man by a group of transvestites described as “attractive.”

“Did you notice the word attractive? What the f**k is that doing in there? Is the write[r] a tranny lover too?” Carusone wrote.

“Or, perhaps he’s trying to justify how these trannies tricked this Bangladeshi in the first place?” he continued. “Look man, we don’t need to know whether or not they were attractive. The f**king guy was Bangladeshi And while we’re out, what the hell was he doing with $7,300 worth of stuff. The guy’s Banladeshi!”

Carusone also advised readers to “stay away from tranny bars.”

In one post, he listed Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va.—a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan—as one of his 10 favorite public figures.

In another 2005 post discussing his boyfriend, Carusone said that “despite his jewry, you KNOW he’s adorable,” and later attributed the boyfriend’s “conservative” politics to his “several bags of Jewish gold.”

Carusone is not the only Media Matters employee who has a problem with Israel.

Several current employees of the company posted or reposted tweets comparing Israel to Nazi Germany.

Carusone faced no apparent repercussions for his comments when the blog posts surfaced for the first time in 2019.

Media Matters has long faced a troubling history of unethical—and sometimes criminal—misconduct that belies its posturing as a left-wing watchdog and preacher of sanctimony.

Its founding chairman, David Brock, a former conservative who flipped sides during the Clinton administration, was linked to the Pizzagate sex-trafficking conspiracy after his boyfriend at the time was found to be communicating with Clinton campaign manager John Podesta in a series of leaked emails.

In 2018, one of Brock’s surrogates was arrested in 2018 for assaulting a female communications officer with the Interior Department during a congressional hearing.

Brock himself mysteriously stepped down last year for “undisclosed reasons” after leading the organization for two decades.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Media Matters as a result of Musk’s lawsuit.

“We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square,” Paxton said in a press release.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
