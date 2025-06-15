Foreign Pro-Gaza Protesters Shocked Egypt Doesn’t Play by Western Rules

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hundreds of foreign pro-Palestine activists on Saturday were confronted with violence when they attempted to unlawfully cross the Egypt-Gaza border as part of the so-called March to Gaza demonstrations.

The foreign nationals were in Egypt in a bid to reach Rafah, on Gaza’s southern border, to protest Israel’s military operations in the region.

Their goal was to set up a camp to pressure Israel into opening crossings for humanitarian aid into the Hamas-governed territory. However, the Egyptian government has not authorized the march.

The protest’s leading organization, Global March to Gaza, announced on Instagram that there had been “unprovoked violence against a peaceful global delegation.”

“Due to escalating violence on the route, we urge all participants to make their way back to Cairo as soon as possible,” the group posted. “Marchers‘ safety comes first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global March To Gaza (@globalmarchtogaza)

Videos of the clashes went viral on X, with many mocking the activists for expecting the same civil-rights protections they enjoy in the West.

Some protesters were reportedly dragged by their hair and even forcefully shoved by individuals who pro-Palestine activists identified as residents and Egyptian police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global March To Gaza (@globalmarchtogaza)

“Masked Egyptian officials are literally pulling Hamas loyalists by their hair to get them off the ground & out of their country,” wrote an X page called Leviathan, which had compiled many of the viral videos.

Egyptian authorities confiscated the passports of 40 “activists” at a security checkpoint near the border, several outlets reported.

“This is a very shocking incident,” said organizer Melanie Schweizer from inside a bus, visibly sweating and nearly in tears. “We are in danger. This is an emergency. We need help.”

Online commentators piled on, mocking the activists’ march as delusional.

GAZA: A cabal of pro-Palestinian NGOs, bankrolled by a network of radical far-left NGOs, all ultimately tracing their funding to George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, orchestrated a reckless stunt, sending 100 helpless activists from the US, Canada, and Europe to Egypt to… pic.twitter.com/HFf2B6LQvu — @amuse (@amuse) June 14, 2025

FAFO: Democrats arriving in Egypt planning to ‘March to Gaza’ in solidarity with the Palestinians are being attacked and thrown out by Egyptians who won’t tolerate Palestinian sympathizers. pic.twitter.com/mTWLMiTDa0 — @amuse (@amuse) June 14, 2025

I almost feel sorry for these useful idiots who have flown to Egypt thinking that Egyptians are going to let them march through the country and simply open the border to the Gaza.

I feel sorry for them because some of our media has encouraged this idiocy.

Our media hasn’t… pic.twitter.com/ERJaYOsrCU — Nicole Lampert (@nicolelampert) June 14, 2025

I genuinely can’t even comprehend the hubris it would take a white westerner to fly to egypt, cause a scene, and then go live expressing outrage that a foreign police force isn’t adhering to american civil liberty norms pic.twitter.com/2GUZQ6Qs6J — Mike Solana (@micsolana) June 14, 2025