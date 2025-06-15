Sunday, June 15, 2025

Foreign Pro-Gaza Protesters Shocked Egypt Doesn’t Play by Western Rules

'I almost feel sorry for these useful idiots...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A student sits with her cap decorated to read "Free Palestine" while attending the University of Minnesota's College of Liberal Arts graduation ceremony, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Angelina Katsanis /Star Tribune via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAHundreds of foreign pro-Palestine activists on Saturday were confronted with violence when they attempted to unlawfully cross the Egypt-Gaza border as part of the so-called March to Gaza demonstrations.  

The foreign nationals were in Egypt in a bid to reach Rafah, on Gaza’s southern border, to protest Israel’s military operations in the region.

Their goal was to set up a camp to pressure Israel into opening crossings for humanitarian aid into the Hamas-governed territory. However, the Egyptian government has not authorized the march.

The protest’s leading organization, Global March to Gaza, announced on Instagram that there had been “unprovoked violence against a peaceful global delegation.”  

“Due to escalating violence on the route, we urge all participants to make their way back to Cairo as soon as possible,” the group posted. “Marchers‘ safety comes first.”  

Videos of the clashes went viral on X, with many mocking the activists for expecting the same civil-rights protections they enjoy in the West.  

Some protesters were reportedly dragged by their hair and even forcefully shoved by individuals who pro-Palestine activists identified as residents and Egyptian police.

“Masked Egyptian officials are literally pulling Hamas loyalists by their hair to get them off the ground & out of their country,” wrote an X page called Leviathan, which had compiled many of the viral videos.

Egyptian authorities confiscated the passports of 40 “activists” at a security checkpoint near the border, several outlets reported.  

“This is a very shocking incident,” said organizer Melanie Schweizer from inside a bus, visibly sweating and nearly in tears. “We are in danger. This is an emergency. We need help.”  

Online commentators piled on, mocking the activists’ march as delusional. 

 

 

 

