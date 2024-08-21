Quantcast
Pro-War Democrats Want DOJ to Charge Trump for Allegedly Pushing Gaza Ceasefire

'Trump's call was intended to encourage Netanyahu to take the deal...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Gaza City
Smoke from an Israeli airstrike rises in Gaza City / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump is allegedly working behind the scenes to encourage Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a cease-fire deal in Gaza—and Democrats are smearing and pushing to criminally charge him for his efforts.

Axios first reported Trump’s apparent peacemaking efforts last week, writing that Trump called Netanyahu on August 14 to discuss the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal.

“One source said Trump’s call was intended to encourage Netanyahu to take the deal, but stressed he didn’t know if this is indeed what the former president told Netanyahu,” Axios reported.

At first, the Axios story didn’t receive much publicity—perhaps because the allegation focused on Trump seeking peace, which would make it difficult for Democrats to attack him for.

But on Monday night, PBS reporter Judy Woodruff injected new life in the story by making an unfounded allegation that Trump discouraged the ceasefire. Woodruff alleged—with absolutely no evidence—that Trump wants the war to continue because it would hurt Kamala Harris.

“The reporting is that former President Trump is on the phone with the Prime Minister of Israel, urging him not to cut a deal right now, because it’s believed that would help the Harris campaign,” said PBS’s Woodruff Monday night—getting the original reporting completely backwards.

Thanks to Woodruff’s disinformation, Democrats are now alleging that Trump’s call violated the Logan Act, which prohibits unauthorized private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments on behalf of the U.S.  Democratic National Committee member David Atkins said Trump’s call with Netanyahu would be a “massive crime” if it indeed happened, according to Newsweek.

Netanyahu’s office has denied that any phone call took place or that ceasefire discussions took place. Woodruff apologized for reporting unconfirmed information on Wednesday—though she neglected to mention that she botched the original reporting.

While a phone call between Trump and Netanyahu may not have taken place, Trump said in an interview with Fox News last month that Israel needs to end the war in Gaza as soon as possible and bring back the hostages.

Trump reportedly told Fox News the war should end fast “because they are getting decimated with this publicity, and you know Israel is not very good at public relations.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

