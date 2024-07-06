MURDOCK: ‘Pro-Democracy’ Democrats Tell 14.3M Dem. Voters to Drop Dead

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Top Democrat officials and pundits are demanding that President Joe Biden surrender his driver’s license after he totaled the campaign bus during his June 27 debate with President Donald J. Trump.

“I am hopeful that he [Biden] will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, stated Tuesday. “I respectfully call on him to do so.” “We all saw what we saw,” said Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, D-Wash. “Biden is going to lose to Trump.” The Chicago Tribune editorialized that Biden “should announce he will be a single-term president who now has seen the light when it comes to his own capabilities.” Biden’s continued candidacy “would be an act not only of self-delusion but of national endangerment,” warned New Yorker editor David Remnick. Mark Liebovich’s concurring opinion in The Atlantic is headlined: “Time to go, Joe.”



These same Democrats shriek, “DEMOCRACY!” more often than parrots screech about crackers. Now, they tell Democrat primary voters: “Drop dead.”

Those pushing Biden to scupper his re-election bid have no respect for the Americans who awarded him the Democrat nomination.

“The bedwetting brigade is calling for Joe Biden to ‘drop out,’” deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty complained in a post-debate communiqué.

“Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee, period. End of story,” Flaherty added. “Voters voted. He won overwhelmingly.”

Biden secured his party’s nomination in epic fashion:

He scored 14,324,396 primary votes, or 87% of those cast. In second place, Uncommitted took 703,897 votes, as 4.3% of primary participants expressed their displeasure with his policies on Gaza. And Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., won 525,408 votes, 3.2% of total. Biden controls 3,894 delegates; 98.9% of those who will convene in Chicago in August are pledged to Biden. Thirty-six are Uncommitted, and Phillips wields four delegates. Perhaps he will take them to dinner. Biden dominated 56 of 57 primaries, caucuses, and other contests. True, Jason Palmer gained 20,926 votes and all three of American Samoa’s delegates, but Biden pocketed every other state and territory.



Fully 14.3 million primary voters picked Biden for four more years, yet Democrats are plotting and planning in broad daylight to catapult him into the Chesapeake. As they perpetrate this treachery, they claim that Trump threatens “our democracy.”

Psychological projection rarely gets worse.

Biden spent 48 years climbing from the Senate to the vice-presidency and then the Oval Office. If he wants to fight for this job, no one can stop him. If the “party elders” drive to the White House and tell him to stand down, he has every right to give them five seconds to scram before he directs the Secret Service to speed them back to Pennsylvania Avenue.

If Biden did step aside, Vice President Kamala Harris occupies the on-deck circle for the nomination.

🚨 Trump Campaign Releases New Ad — "Who Is Laughing Now" pic.twitter.com/eDnSJVUH6S — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 27, 2024

Her epic fail as Border Czarina, ceaseless giggles, and side hustle as White House word-salad chef all would endure immediate Trump/GOP bombardment.

“INSPIRING THOUGHTS FROM KAMALA HARRIS” pic.twitter.com/khckWY5x7f — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) June 30, 2024

Harris’s poll numbers have tended to lag Biden’s. So, making her standard bearer would buy Democrats little to nothing.

But what if top Democrats tried to hand the nomination, like an orb and scepter, to a wealthy, white, male heterosexual, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom of California? Newsom would uncheck every box that the Equity crowd worships.

Black women, the cornerstone of the Democrat base, would not be amused.

“You’ve got to build consensus, and there is not consensus right now,” California delegate Areva Martin, a black woman, said on Stephen A. Smith’s iHeart podcast.

“You pick a white man over Kamala Harris—black women, I can tell you this: We’re gonna walk away,” she added. “We’re gonna blow the party up.”

Whatever Biden and his colleagues decide to do, there is no escaping an unnamed Democrat operative’s conclusion, as the Committee to Unleash Prosperity reported Tuesday: “These have been the worst four days for the Democratic Party since Lee surrendered at Appomattox.”

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.