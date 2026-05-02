Alex Jones Officially Shuts Down Infowars After 27 Years on Air

(José Niño, Headline USA) Infowars is finished, but Alex Jones isn’t.

Jones officially signed off from Infowars on Thursday night, ending 27 years of broadcasting from his Austin, Texas studio, per a report by The Daily Caller. The Infowars website went dark early on Friday, displaying only the message “Off Air.”

The shutdown stems from years of legal fallout from Jones’s claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax and that the victims’ families were “crisis actors.” Juries ordered Jones and Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, to pay more than $1 billion in defamation damages to the families. Jones filed for personal bankruptcy in 2022, but the company’s assets remained subject to court-ordered liquidation.

🎉ALEX JONES RETURNS!!!🎉 Less Than A Day After A Soros/Democrat Party-Run Court Order Shut Down Infowars, Alex Jones & Crew Return LIVE To The Airwaves With The Launch Of The Alex Jones Network! 🔴Tune In NOW For Information The Tyrants Fear:https://t.co/YVvf7FmTrA pic.twitter.com/KCQPGqGfY0 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 1, 2026

A Texas state receiver was appointed in August 2025 to liquidate Infowars assets to pay the judgments. The receiver stopped funding Infowars’ operations — including rent, internet, and satellite — forcing Jones out of his studio, per NPR. “He’s not paying the bills, like the rent or the Internet, the satellite, so we have to shut down,” Jones said.

In a bizarre twist, the satirical news site The Onion, whose parent company is Global Tetrahedron, made multiple bids to acquire Infowars and transform it into a self-parody operation. A 2024 bankruptcy auction named The Onion the winning bidder, but NPR reported that a federal judge rejected that sale over procedural flaws. In April 2026, The Onion struck a new licensing deal with the court-appointed receiver, agreeing to pay $81,000 per month to license the Infowars brand and domains for six months, with proceeds earmarked for Sandy Hook families, as the Gateway Pundit reported.

The final days were marked by legal chaos. On Thursday, the Texas Third Court of Appeals issued a last-minute emergency stay, temporarily blocking The Onion’s licensing deal while the case is reviewed. Sandy Hook families’ attorneys appealed to the Texas Supreme Court to reverse that pause, but the effort failed before the midnight deadline. Gateway Pundit reported that a new hearing is scheduled for May 28.

Despite the studio closure, Jones is not finished broadcasting. He held a defiant final livestream surrounded by his crew, toasting to the end of an era. According to the Daily Caller, Jones has announced plans to continue operations under the Alex Jones Network. His legal appeals, including one pending at the Texas Supreme Court, remain active.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino