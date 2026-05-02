NJ Democrat Candidate Pleads Guilty to Voter Fraud

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill spent years dismissing Republican warnings about voter fraud as baseless. On Monday, her administration offered a sweetheart deal to a Democrat politician accused of orchestrating a massive voter fraud scheme.

That candidate, Dr. Henrilynn Ibezim, ran for the Democratic nomination for mayor in Plainfield, N.J., against incumbent Mayor Adrian Mapp. Plainfield is known as the “Queen City” and boasts roughly 55,000 residents, serving as a bedroom suburb in the New York metropolitan area.

Ibezim pleaded guilty to attempting to submit fraudulent voter registrations to Union County election officials. According to a state grand jury, the Democrat politician showed up at a local post office with a trash bag containing 954 fraudulent voter registration applications.

Ibezim initially faced second-degree felony charges of election fraud and trafficking in personal identification information, along with a slate of third-degree charges including forgery, attempted false registration, tampering with public records, hindering apprehension and tampering with witnesses and information. He also faced a fourth-degree charge of falsifying or tampering with records.

Each second-degree charge carried a sentence of up to 10 years in state prison and fines of up to $150,000, while third- and fourth-degree charges carried potential penalties of up to five years and 18 months, respectively.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Ibezim will admit to a third-degree forgery charge, and prosecutors will recommend probation at sentencing, which is scheduled for June 18, 2026.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, appointed to her position by Sherill earlier this year, defended the resolution as an example of election integrity enforcement despite the lenient outcome.

“My office is determined to ensure elections are fair and that their outcomes are determined by the will of the voters,” she said in a statement. “It is crucial to our system of government that those who engage in illegal and bad faith conduct during elections be held accountable. Failing to do so opens the door to a loss of public confidence in the democratic process.”

Sherrill was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2026, after serving in the House of Representatives from January 2019 until she was elected governor on Nov. 20, 2025.