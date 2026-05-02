Saturday, May 2, 2026

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Jesus Comments Spark GOP Faith Firestorm

Ohio gubernatorial candidate faces attacks Over Hindu view of Christianity...

Posted by Jose Nino
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy / IMAGE: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) A viral clip of Vivek Ramaswamy explaining his Hindu view of Jesus has reignited controversy as his Ohio gubernatorial campaign faces sustained attacks over his faith. On Friday, the X user @UnderCoercion posted the clip of Ramaswamy interacting with an Ohio voter with a caption that read: “Vivek: Jesus is A son of god but Jesus is not THE son of god. Jesus is A way to heaven but not THE way to heaven.”

As a practicing Hindu running for office in a deeply Christian Republican Party, Ramaswamy has repeatedly stated that in his faith, Jesus is “a” son of God rather than “the” son of God — a path to the divine but not the exclusive one, per a report by NBC News. This framing reflects Hindu theological pluralism, which views multiple spiritual paths as valid.

From an orthodox Christian perspective, Ramaswamy’s framing directly rejects a core doctrine. The Gospel of John records Jesus saying, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” By substituting “the” with “a,” critics argue Ramaswamy denies Christ’s unique divine status and the doctrine of salvation through Jesus alone.

The controversy first emerged during his 2024 presidential campaign when Iowa voters confronted him repeatedly on the trail. It has intensified as he runs for Governor of Ohio in 2026. 

At Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in December 2025, young conservatives confronted Ramaswamy on both theology and ethnicity. Students challenged him with statements like “Christianity is the one truth” and asked how he could represent Ohio if he did not share the faith, per a report by Fox News. One female student asked why he was “masquerading as a Christian.”

The religion controversy has been exploited by rivals in the Ohio GOP primary. According to the Ohio Capital Journal, opponent Casey Putsch repeatedly attacked Ramaswamy’s Hindu faith and Indian heritage. National figure Nick Fuentes vowed to campaign against Ramaswamy specifically in Ohio, saying: “We have to deny Vivek Ramaswamy the governorship. This is the only race I care about in ’26,” as Fox News reported. 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

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