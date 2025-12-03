Prisoner Release Bills Pushed by Retiring Congressional Lawmakers

(Dave Mason, The Center Square) Aging or rehabilitated prisoners should be released sooner into society to save taxpayers’ money.

This, according to a a group of Democratic New York congressional lawmakers who want the state to approve a controversial pair of bills that would make it easier for prisoners to be released because of old age or racial bias by parole officials.

One proposal, dubbed the Fair and Timely Parole Act, calls for shifting the focus from the original crime to an individual’s rehabilitation and current risk to public safety in the parole process.

Another bill, the Elder Parole Act, would allow prisoners 55 and older to be released before the end of their sentences to a halfway house or group home setting, among other changes.

Both bills have been languishing in legislative committees for years amid a lack of support.

In a Tuesday letter to New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and House Speaker Carl Heastie, the seven congressional lawmakers called on state leaders to bring the measures up for a vote, claiming that momentum behind the proposals is building.

“These bills will promote rehabilitation in prison, improve safety, and reunite families in our districts,” the Democrats wrote. “These bills will also address the longstanding and increasing racial bias in parole release decisions.”

Outgoing Democratic U.S. Reps Nydia Velázquez and Jerry Nadler, both of whom will be retiring at the end of their terms next year, signed the letter.

Others who signed the letter included lawmakers from solidly Democratic congressional districts: Reps. Dan Goldman, Adriano Espaillat, Grace Meng and George Latimer, who defeated “squad” member Jamaal Bowman in the 2024 Democratic primary.

They said the bills are estimated to save New York $522 million a year — ” money that would be better spent on evidence-based resources to improve safety, meet the diverse needs of crime survivors, and promote successful re-entry.”

The lawmakers said the parole reforms are supported by the New York chapter of the NAACP and other advocacy groups, faith leaders, public defenders, and district attorneys.

“Ultimately, we support these bills because we value safety above endless punishment – and we believe that no one should be forever judged by the worst thing they have ever done,” they wrote.

Republican lawmakers oppose the Democratic-led parole reform proposals, warning that they would lead to more inmates being granted parole, even if they still pose a risk to the community.

“One-party control of state government has resulted in policy after policy that prioritizes criminals over crime victims and law-abiding citizens,” state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-City of Rome, said in a recent statement criticizing the parole reform bills. “While I recognize that criminal justice reform is needed, this is not the approach the state should be taking to accomplish this objective.

“We need policies, bills and initiatives that protect victims, support law enforcement and enhance public safety in communities across the state,” Griffo said.