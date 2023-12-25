Quantcast
Monday, December 25, 2023

Prince Andrew ‘Totally Tormented’ Ahead of Release Epstein’s List

'He is at a loss, totally tormented...'

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose and Ghislaine Maxwell
Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on in the background. / IMAGE: @Techno_Fog via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Prince Andrew, the embattled brother of King Charles, is reportedly “totally tormented” in anticipation of the imminent release of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s list of allies and close friends, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday. 

The Mail, citing sources, revealed that Prince Andrew’s name will appear among the infamous list of 150 powerful allies implicated in a since-settled civil lawsuit.

This release is poised to reignite Andrew’s troubling connections to the convicted sex trafficker and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the sources told the Mail. 

“Andrew’s name is in there,” an individual told the Mail. “He is beside himself with this latest development and everyone close to him is concerned for his mental wellbeing.” 

The source added, “He is at a loss, totally tormented. He is facing his second Christmas without his mother and now the New Year is going to start with his name being dragged through the mud all over again.” 

The release of the documents originated from a civil lawsuit filed by Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre), against Maxwell, the former socialite who trafficked underage girls to Epstein.

Giuffre alleged she was raped by Andrew when she was 17. Although she filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew, it was settled with no admission of wrongdoing by the British royal. 

Despite the settlement in 2017, the Miami Herald successfully pushed for the release of the documents. U.S. Judge Loretta Preska ordered last week that documents must be released by Jan. 1. Some of the documents will remain sealed as they contain the names of some of Epstein’s victims. 

A source close to Andrew, speaking to the Mail, mentioned that the British royal continues to be implicated in the scandal. 

“Every time Andrew hopes to put his association with Epstein in the past, it flares up again,” the person said. 

The source continued, “It doesn’t matter that he has never been charged, let alone convicted, of any wrongdoing, his name keeps getting dragged through the mud by association.”

