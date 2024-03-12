Preparing for Defeat? DOJ Drastically Drops Jack Smith’s Spending 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden DOJ has disclosed a drastic cut in anticipated spending for special counsels Jack Smith and David Weiss in the upcoming fiscal year, potentially signaling the conclusion of their investigations.

According to Politico, the projected taxpayer-funded expenditure is dropping to $4 million, marking a stark departure from the generous $29 million currently allocated in fiscal year 2024.

With fiscal years spanning from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, the drastic drop in funding could raise speculation about the potential outcomes of the ongoing criminal investigations led by Smith and Weiss.

On the other hand, One explanation for the cut could be linked to the conclusion of the investigations led by John Durham and Robert Hur.

Durham’s probe focused on misconduct allegations within the DOJ, while Hur investigated President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

However, the closure of Durham and Hur’s probes does not entirely explain the sharp decline in projected expenditure.

Addressing concerns, a spokesperson from the DOJ clarified that the $4 million figure serves as a preliminary estimate, subject to looming changes.

“The $4 million figure is merely a placeholder for purposes of the FY 25 budget,” DOJ spokesperson Wyn Hornbuckle told Politico.

He added: “The Department performs further analysis 90 days before the beginning of each fiscal year, when a Special Counsel provides the budget request for the following fiscal year.”

Despite the cut, Smith continues to lead the prosecution against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of interfering in the certification of the 2020 election and mishandling classified information at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The case regarding the mishandling of classified documents is scheduled for May 20. The election case is currently on hold pending a Supreme Court case.

Trump’s defense centers around the claims that his questioning of the election fell within the scope of his presidential duties. Trump has also scolded Smith as a “deranged” man blinded by a partisan agenda.

He also urges the dismissal of the documents case, citing the DOJ’s handling of a similar criminal case against Biden, who was found with classified documents in his residences and offices.

Meanwhile, Weiss leads the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, the embattled son of the President, focusing on allegations of tax evasion and false statements made during a federal gun purchase.

According to Politico, the charges related to the gun purchase are slated for June 20, marking a pivotal moment in Weiss’s investigation.