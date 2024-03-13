Massive New ‘Influx’ Center for Illegal Kids to Open in N.C. amid GOP Protest

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Is North Carolina set to become the next hub for illegal aliens? The opening of a new facility suggests this may be the case.

The Biden administration has moved forward with the launch of a facility in the Tar Heel State aimed at providing shelter for unaccompanied illegal aliens found at the southern border.

This decision drew the ire of Republican lawmakers who have demanded further details regarding the plan in a letter addressed to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

“Our offices were notified late afternoon on Friday, March 1, 2024, despite repeated, outstanding requests for answers about plans for operationalizing the facility,” the lawmakers wrote on Tuesday.

The letter, first reported by Fox News, was spearheaded by Rep. Richard Hudson and Sen. Thom Tillis, with additional signatures from Sen. Ted Budd and Reps. David Rouzer, Dan Bishop, Virginia Foxx, Greg Murphy and Patrick McHenry.

This lack of transparency by the Biden admin over the migrant housing facility in Greensboro is yet another example of failed leadership & incompetence. We need answers. https://t.co/gyXJHFcXK5 — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) March 12, 2024

The backlash stems from the decision to turn the Greensboro Influx Care Facility (ICF) into a temporary shelter for up to 800 individuals aged between 13 and 17. These individuals will be held at the facility until a U.S.-based family member can sponsor them, according to local news outlet FOX 8 WGHP.

However, lawmakers raised concerns about the preparedness of the facility for immigration-related operations, especially given the repeated delays in its opening.

“This delay and lack of transparency have left us with continued concerns about whether the facility is fit for operation,” the lawmakers warned

Republicans have also questioned the decision to place the facility in North Carolina due to its long distance from the southern border, spanning over 2,000 miles.

“It is unacceptable that the Biden Administration’s failed immigration policies have resulted in a humanitarian crisis for migrants and the need for an ICF at all,” they emphasized. “It is time for President Biden to take action to secure our border and address the crisis of unaccompanied minor migration with real solutions.”

Meanwhile, cities across the nation, including Chicago and New York City, have voiced alarm over the surge of illegal immigrants freely crossing the southern border and making their way into their localities.