Follow the Science: Study Finds Biological Sex a Better Predictor of Sports Performance Than Pronouns

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Crack scientists in the U.S. and UK have discovered what most people already knew: Biological sex matters in sports.
The scientists found that biological sex is a better predictor for sports outcomes than one’s preferred gender identity—in other words, men tend to outperform women, regardless of their preferred pronouns.
To reach this stunning conclusion, Dr. John Armstrong of King’s College London, Dr Alice Sullivan of University College London and independent U.S. researcher George M Perry studied the performance of people who competed in the non-binary category of 21 races in the New York Road Runners database.
“The researchers found a sex gap in race times between athletes who identify as non-binary, and that there is no evidence that the gap between biological males and biological females is less for athletes who identify as non-binary,” a summary of the study said—a convoluted way of saying that biological men were just as much faster than biological women in the non-binary category as they were when separated by sex.
“The results also indicate that non-binary athletes may have slower race times than other athletes once sex and age are controlled for.”
According to the study, the researchers measured 166 race times achieved by non-binary athletes within a data set of 85,173 total race times. Researchers found the non-binary runners’ biological sex by looking up their past races when they competed as a male or female, or by using Social Security Administration data.
Commenting on his results, Dr. Armstrong, said: “Gender identity is clearly important to many people, but nevertheless sex matters.
“Given the lack of empirical evidence supporting gender-identity theory, one should not assume by default that gender-identity is a more powerful explanatory variable than sex. Being an objectively measurable binary variable, sex has considerable explanatory advantages over gender identity,” he added.
