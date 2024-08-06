Quantcast
Tuesday, August 6, 2024

FBI Agents Bust Iran-Linked Mercenary in Possible Trump Assassination Plot

'The assassins Merchant allegedly tried to hire were undercover FBI Agents...'

Posted by Ken Silva
J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building
J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI is claiming to have foiled a sophisticated Iran-sponsored terror plot, in which a Pakistani was attempting to hire hitmen to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil.

But the court records show that the “hitmen” were, in fact, undercover FBI agents.

The case looks similar to the supposed 2022 Iran plot to kill former national security adviser John Bolton. In that case, the FBI claimed that a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Qods Force tried assassinating Bolton—but the Iranian was never confirmed to be an IRGC-QF member, and the “assassin” he was trying to hire was an FBI informant.

In the case announced Tuesday, the Justice Department said that the defendant, Asif Merchant, traveled to New York in April for the purpose of paying a $5,000 advance to the two undercover U.S. law enforcement officers. Merchant was arrested last month before he could leave the U.S.

“Fortunately, the assassins Merchant allegedly tried to hire were undercover FBI Agents,” said Acting Assistant Director Christie Curtis of the FBI New York Field Office.

Court documents do not identify any of the potential targets, and parts of the complaint remain sealed—the DOJ cited an ongoing investigation for the secrecy. The court docs do not in any way explain how Iran was involved in the Pakistani’s hairbrained scheme.

In February, however, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, revealed that the Biden administration had previously gone to great lengths to conceal Iranian assassination threats against Trump administration officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“They find public discussion of Iran’s aggression politically inconvenient because it gets in the way of their appeasement of the regime,” Cruz revealed during a hearing for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

The new DOJ bombshell arrices just weeks after U.S. officials disclosed that a threat on Donald Trump’s life from Iran prompted additional security in the days before a Pennsylvania rally last month in which Trump was injured by a gunman’s bullet.

That shooting, carried out by a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man, has no apparent connection to Iran. Merchant was arrested on July 12, one day before the rally where Trump was shot, and the instructions prosecutors say he gave to the men he thought he was hiring were for killings to take place in August or September — after he had left the country.

Federal officials identified Merchant as a Pakistani citizen who has said he has a wife and children in Iran. He traveled frequently to Iran, Syria and Iraq, the Justice Department said.

U.S. officials have warned for years about Iran’s desire to avenge the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, who led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force. That strike was ordered by Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
UN Org. Linked to Kamala’s Step-Daughter Fires More Staffers over Oct. 7 Involvement
Next article
Dems Send Mixed Messages w/ Kamala Pic from Michelle Obama Convention Speech

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com